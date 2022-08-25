You don’t want to miss this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are set for release, and for thrifty shoppers, that means their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, will now appear more often in retailers’ Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. Best Buy isn’t wasting any time, as it has already slashed the price of the 44mm, LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 by $50, making it more affordable at $280 instead of its sticker price of $330. We’re not sure if the wearable device’s price will go any lower, but you should take advantage of the offer as soon as possible because stocks are surely dwindling.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

It’s no longer the latest version of Samsung’s wearable device, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 remains a worthwhile purchase, especially if you want to buy an Android smartwatch on a budget. The device is powered by Google’s Wear OS, which means it can access and install Google Play Store apps such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Google Maps, Samsung Pay, and so much more. The Galaxy Watch 4 also offers a comprehensive suite of health and fitness tracking features, including Body Composition Analysis, ECG monitoring, VO2 Max readings, and automatic workout tracking.

When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, similarities include the modern and minimalist design, the digital bezel, a sharp Super AMOLED display, and most fitness tracking features. If these are the features that you’re after, then you don’t have to shell out for the latest version of the smartwatch. Meanwhile, between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the better option because of its lower price despite similar features, outside of the mechanical bezel.

The 44mm, LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is currently available under Best Buy’s smartwatch deals for just $280, after a $50 discount to its original price of $330. There’s no better time than now to invest in a wearable device, but if you choose to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you need to finalize your purchase immediately because we’re not sure how much stock the retailer has left. Hurry up and click that Buy Now button while the deal is still available.

