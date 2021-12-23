If you think it’s time to invest in smartwatch deals, or if you’re looking to upgrade to a current model but you’d like an alternative to Apple Watch deals, you should check out Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. Best Buy, a reliable source of discounts for Samsung’s wearable devices, is offering the 40mm, GPS version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $210, after a $40 reduction to its original price of $250.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, along with its chunkier counterpart, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, are among Digital Trends’ best smartwatches as the best for Android. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs on Wear OS 3, which combines Samsung’s Tizen with Google’s Wear OS for improved app support from the Google Play Store. It’s powered by the Exynos W920 processor and 1.5GB of RAM, with 16GB of internal storage, for fast and responsive apps without any lagging. The smartwatch will keep you connected to your smartphone with its ability to alert you of any incoming calls and text messages, while also giving you easy controls for your favorite music streaming services.

When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks more streamlined and contemporary by going for a digital bezel instead of a mechanical one, while maintaining the same fitness- and health-tracking features such as an optical heart-rate sensor, an electrical heart sensor, and biological impedance analysis. Both smartwatches last up to 40 hours on a single charge, and are equipped with a Super AMOLED display at 330 ppi.

Smartwatches provide various features that will improve your daily life, and you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Best Buy is selling the 40mm, GPS version of the wearable device at $40 off, which brings its price down to just $210 from its original price of $250. There’s no telling when the offer will end, but given the smartwatch’s popularity, we don’t expect it to last long. If you want to get this deal for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, there’s no time to waste — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations