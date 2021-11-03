Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is ONLY $200 at Best Buy today

If you’re a fitness enthusiast, you probably have an eye out for the best Black Friday deals on smartwatches. For those who live an active lifestyle, smartwatches have turned from a nice-to-have item to a must-have. On top of their fitness tracking tools, they help you reduce your smartphone use by letting you check your notifications, music, and calls without having to pull out your device. However, even Black Friday smartwatch deals can get pretty pricey. That’s why we’re so excited to share one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals that you’ll see all year as part of the early Best Buy Black Friday deals. Right now, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $200, a hefty $50 discount on their original price of $250. You don’t want to miss out on this fantastic offer.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, we praised the device for its comfortable fit and size and top-notch health tracking apps. Its feature set easily makes it one of the best smartwatches to buy if you use a Samsung phone. When used with a Samsung Galaxy device, the pairing process is seamless, and there are tons of valuable integrations with Samsung apps and excellent control over your notifications. You can customize the entire WearOS interface to work for you by setting shortcuts, selecting watch faces, and adding new apps and tiles. The Galaxy Watch 4 also looks great on your wrist. In contrast with the boxy look of the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Watch has an elegant rounded look. Coupled with the slim design, wide range of color options, and swappable straps, it makes for a surprisingly fashionable timepiece that can be worn wherever you go.

The health-tracking features are some of the best in any watch available on the market. There’s a built-in exercise tracker with a variety of modes so you can accurately track your workouts. You can also view your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep patterns, and even stress levels. The watch can also measure your body composition, similarly to a smart scale, showing you your body-fat percentage and BMI. The data syncs to the Samsung Health app on your phone, which you can further supplement with manual data input. If you plan to wear it throughout the entire day, you’ll enjoy its comfortable fit and manageable size.

If you’re looking to buy your first smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is an excellent option. It’s feature-packed, comfortable, and available for a fantastic discount. Right now, you can pick up this wearable for just $200, a massive $50 off its regular price of $250. Press that “Buy Now” button as soon as possible, since this could go out of stock soon!

