The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 dropped to $200 today

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or a busybody who’s constantly looking at notifications, smartwatches can be a game-changer. However, these handy devices don’t come cheap, especially if you’re looking for top-tier models like Samsung Galaxy watches. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals we’ve seen all year. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at the official Samsung store for just $200, which is a hefty $50 discount on the standard price of $250. You won’t find many better smartwatch deals than this right now. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible wearable.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, we praised it for its excellent health- and fitness-tracking features, as well as its comfortable fit and size. This watch has a uniquely compact design, with a rounded form factor that looks great on anyone, especially those with narrower wrists. This particular model comes with a 40mm size and a 1.2-inch screen, with excellent visibility and contrast even when you’re in harsh lighting conditions. It’s also remarkably light, which is great if you’re exercising since it doesn’t cause any additional strain. The IP68 water and dust resistance mean that you never have to worry about the elements, and you can bring it along to the beach or the pool without issues. The Watch 4 gets up to two days of battery life on a single charge, which is excellent for a smartwatch with this much power.

Like its predecessors, the Galaxy Watch 4 has an excellent array of fitness-focused features. It comes loaded with sensors that track your blood-oxygen level, heart rate, sleep patterns, stress, body composition, and electrocardiogram measurements. All of this integrates with the Samsung Health app, so you can keep track of your health patterns over time. It also comes with excellent customization through the Galaxy Wearable app. You can use it to control watch settings, pick faces, and set up the quick panel to quickly access important information. The watch also supports music controls for most apps, including an offline mode for Spotify and YouTube Music so you can leave your phone at home while you go out for a run.

If this sounds like the ideal smartwatch for you, then there’s no time to waste. Today, you can get the incredible Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for only $200. That’s a big $50 off from the regular price tag of $250. This deal won’t last forever, so hit that Buy Now button below while it’s still around.

