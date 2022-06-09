Save up to $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Father’s Day 2022

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s time that you start thinking about what to get for your husband or dad, instead of waiting until you panic with last-minute shopping. Retailers have started rolling out their Father’s Day 2022 deals, which should give you plenty of items to choose from. However, if the sheer number of products is overwhelming, it’s highly recommended that you think about taking advantage of smartwatch deals. Anyone will benefit from owning a wearable device, so it’s one of the best gifts that you can give for the annual celebration.

When you think of buying a smartwatch, you’ll likely think of looking for Apple Watch deals first. However, they’re not your only option, as Samsung has carved its own niche in the wearable device space. Making Samsung Galaxy Watch deals more attractive is the fact that the brand’s latest models, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, are available with discounts from Samsung right in time for Father’s Day. You can get a $30 discount for the 40mm, Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 4, which brings its price down to $220 from its original price of $250, and a $50 discount for the 42mm, Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, lowering its price to $300 from its original price of $350.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth) — $220, was $250

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the sleeker-looking sibling of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, offers a variety of smartwatch functions through Wear OS 3, which combines Samsung’s Tizen and Google’s Wear OS platforms. You can get notifications from the apps on your paired smartphone, stream music, and get directions, among many other uses. The wearable device also offers a comprehensive range of fitness and health monitoring features, such as tracking your sleep, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, and body composition. The Auto Workout Tracking feature, meanwhile, makes sure that all your exercises are properly recorded.

You can get a $30 discount not just for the 40mm, Bluetooth version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which lowers its price to $220 from $250, but also for the 44mm, Bluetooth version, bringing its price down to $250 from $280. If you’re planning to purchase the Bluetooth and LTE models, you can save $50, as the 40mm version is down to $250 from $300, and the 44mm version is down to $350 from $400. To get the Galaxy Watch 4 delivered to your doorstep ahead of Father’s Day, you should click that Buy Now button right away.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is in Digital Trends’ best smartwatches as the top choice for those who own an Android-powered smartphone. When comparing the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4, the similarities include their health monitoring features, their battery lives, and the Wear OS 3 platform. Meanwhile, the differences with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic include the retention of the design of the Galaxy Watch 3, which resembles a traditional watch compared with the more modern look of the Galaxy Watch 4, and the rotating bezel that physically moves as the Galaxy Watch 4 has a digital bezel that simulates mechanical rotation with haptic feedback.

For the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung is offering a $50 discount on all variants, not just the 42mm, Bluetooth version that’s down to $300 from $350. The 46mm, Bluetooth version is available for $380, reduced from $430. If you’re thinking about getting the Bluetooth and LTE devices, the 42mm size is available for $350 instead of $400, while the 46mm size is yours for $380 instead of $430. To avoid any delays caused by congested shipping channels as Father’s Day draws closer, you should finalize your purchase for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic immediately.

