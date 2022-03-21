With the Samsung Discover sale finally online, here’s your chance to enjoy amazing discounts on a wide range of Samsung products. If you haven’t invested in smartwatch deals, you should check out the available Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, which includes a $40 discount off the base price of the watch, plus up to $185 more in savings when you trade in an old device. You’ll pay no more than $210 for a 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 this weekend, and potentially a lot less.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are the latest versions of Samsung’s smartwatch, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 going for a sleeker and more modern look, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic retains the design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Further comparisons between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic reveal that the former is slightly smaller and lighter, with similar health-tracking features and battery life, but with a cheaper price tag.

One of the standout characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is its digital bezel, instead of the physical rotating bezel of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which lets you navigate the smartwatch’s Wear OS 3 platform, as well as its comprehensive suite of health and fitness-tracking features. The wearable device can measure an impressive set of statistics, including body mass index and basal metabolic rate, and it can also monitor your sleeping habits. All the apps and features are quick and responsive, thanks to the smartwatch’s Exynos W920 processor and 1.5GB of RAM.

The highly anticipated Samsung Discover sale brings with it lots of offers, but it will be tough to find a better one than what you can get for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. You can get the 40mm version of the smartwatch for as low as $210, compared to its original price of $250, and up to $185 when you trade in an old device. Samsung Discover won’t end until March 27, but we’re not sure stocks will last throughout the sale, so you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this deal. Click that Buy Now button to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on your wrist as soon as possible.

