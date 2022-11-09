 Skip to main content
Black Friday deals just landed on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Andrew Morrisey
By

Black Friday doesn’t officially arrive until November 25, but some early Black Friday smartwatch deals are happening as part of the Best Buy Black Friday Sale. Currently you can beat the Black Friday rush and grab impressive discounts on a couple different models of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, which is a great smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts and anyone looking to expand their smart gear closet. Both the Galaxy Watch 5 Aluminum and Galaxy Watch 5 Titanium are seeing discounts today, so read onward for more details on which may be right for you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Aluminum — $250, was $280

A woman wears a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Aluminum.

It’s a no-brainer that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches, it’s really a matter of which model you like best. This Aluminum model has all of the great smarts and tracking capabilities the Galaxy Watch 5 is known for, including advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis, and auto workout tracking. An enhanced GPS allows you to wander all you want and still know where you are, and it even includes voice navigation right on your wrist. Build quality and battery life are as good as it gets with the Galaxy Watch 5, and this Aluminum model offers good weight and durability. This is a great watch to compare against the Apple Watch SE 2, and a great watch for fitness enthusiasts and anyone who likes to get out on the trail.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium — $460, was $500

A man runs on a trail with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium comes in at the higher end of the Galaxy Watch lineup. It has all of the great features you’ll find in the Aluminum model, as well as things like the ability to become an extension of your Galaxy smartphone, and to sync with other Galaxy mobile devices. Advanced sleep coaching, improved sensor accuracy, auto workout tracking, and enhanced GPS are par for the course with the new Galaxy Watch 5, and interchangeable bands and faces make it as versatile during a night out on the town as it is using a hike through the mountains. This Pro Titanium model also includes LTE, and is a little larger than the Aluminum model. This is a great watch for anyone who may also be interested in the Apple Watch Series 8 or the Apple Watch Series 7.

