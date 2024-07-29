Last chance: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on sale for $210

Samsung smartwatches are some of the best wearables in the business, and from one generation to the next, the tech keeps getting better. Now that the Galaxy Watch 7 is just around the corner, we’re going to start seeing markdowns on older Galaxy Watch models pretty much across the board. In fact, we found a great discount on a popular Watch 6 while scanning through Best Buy deals.

As it stands, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for just $210. At full price, you’d be spending $300, and we all know that $90 saved is $90 you can put toward a screen shield or wireless charger.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Much like our smartphones, tablets, and laptops, smartwatches have a central processor that runs the show from behind the scenes. In the case of the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung went with an Exynos W390 CPU and the Mali-G68 for its graphics. The former is capable of 1.4GHz max clock speeds, which translates to zippy UI navigation and minimal load times.

The 40mm AMOLED watch face brings exceptional brightness and colors to the table, making it easy to use the Watch 6 outdoors on the sunniest of sunny days. The watch is also IP68 rated, which means it can survive an accidental dunk in the pool or blast from a garden hose. And with up to 40 hours of battery life, you’ll get almost two full days of use from your new Samsung wearable!

The Watch 6 is no straggler in the health and wellness department either: This tech-heavy smartwatch monitors and logs a number of fitness figures, including caloric intake, skin temperature, sleep stages, and more. Sync the results to the Samsung Health app on your phone or tablet to help you start keeping tabs on your progress. Color options for this sale include Graphite and Cream.

It’s hard to say if this is the new low price for the Watch 6 or a temporary discount. Either way, it’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen the watch marked down to, so it’s best to take advantage while you can!

Save $100 when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 through Best Buy, and be sure to have a look at some of the other great Samsung deals we found today. Want more wearables? We have a big list of smartwatch deals too.