Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets a $50 price cut at Amazon

Amazon has reduced the price on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, bringing it down to only $230 — a $50 reduction on the usual price. That makes it one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals right now. It’s the ideal purchase for those keen to track their activity.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 looks like a well-rounded and gorgeous cousin of the Apple Watch, with a digital rotating bezel that’s sure to impress. Sleek and lightweight, you can choose between aluminum or stainless steel, easily matching your aesthetic with a choice of wrist bands and faces to select from.

Unlike the Apple Watch, it has a great battery life — Samsung says that it will last about 5 days on a single charge. If you have a compatible Galaxy phone, you can use wireless power share while on the move to give it a quick boost, too.

In terms of features, it’s great for runners, with built-in pace coaching that entices you into doing more each step of the way while you’re walking or running. Swimmers won’t miss out either thanks to waterproofing and automatic exercise tracking for cycling and most other popular activities.

There’s also heart rate monitoring, where the watch alerts you if it detects an unusually high or low heart rate at any point. It also has a sleep tracker that’s keen to offer you valuable insight into how to get a better night’s sleep, plus it monitors your stress levels with calming advice as and when you need it.

Essentially, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 does everything it can to ensure you have a happy and contented life, while also looking gorgeous. Thanks to its round bezel, it arguably looks even more stylish than the Apple Watch, easily fitting onto your wrist whether you’re at work, the gym, or heading out for the evening.

Ordinarily priced at $280, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for only $230 saving you $50 on an already appealing smartwatch. There’s no indication as to when this offer will end so we recommend getting in fast if you’re keen to upgrade your smartwatch wear. You won’t be disappointed with your purchase.

