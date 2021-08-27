  1. Deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Apple Watch 6 get big discounts at Amazon

By

You probably already know at least one person who always uses a smartwatch, so you might be familiar with the benefits of owning one. Smartwatch deals provide plenty of productivity and health benefits, on top of letting you keep your phone in your pocket for most of the day. Besides being two giants of the smartphone industry, Apple and Samsung also make some of the best wearable devices you can buy right now.

If you’re interested in a smartwatch, you should definitely keep a close eye on Samsung Galaxy Watch deals and Apple Watch deals. There’s no better time to jump on the wearable bandwagon because of these two amazing deals on Amazon right now. If you’re an avid sports enthusiast and own an Android device, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. This watch is on sale for just $200; that’s $50 off the original price of $250. If you’re an iPhone user, then have a look at one of the best Apple deals we’ve seen, which is for the latest Apple Watch Series 6, which you can get for $355. That is $45 off the original price of $400. You can find out more about these wearables below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 — $200, was $250

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

When we wrote our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 review, we referred to it as “among the best smartwatches you can buy.” Less than two years later, we still think that statement is absolutely true, especially at its current price. This smartwatch has a great design, an easy-to-read display, and a complete set of features, especially for fitness enthusiasts. There are many exercise-tracking features, allowing you to track seven common exercises and many more that you can track manually.

You can also easily check your wellness trends, including your heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, and activity levels, and set up automated reminders to keep you on track. On top of all that, this device has an extensive 2-day battery, even if you use it often. You can also move much of your daily phone activity to this smartwatch, from scrolling social media to controlling your music using Spotify. You can get this powerful watch right now on Amazon for just $200. which is $50 off the regular price of $250. Click that “Buy Now” button below before this deal disappears!

Apple Watch Series 6 — $355, was $400

Apple Watch Series 6 Blood Oxygen
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

In our Apple Watch Series 6 review, we called it the “best, most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy.” While that might seem like high praise, we meant it. The Apple Watch Series 6 is a complete package that has everything you could ever want from a top-tier smartwatch: A powerful operating system and app ecosystem, a fantastic design, and powerful internals. One of the handiest features is the always-on display, which allows you to always look at the time whenever you need it. It also makes the Apple Watch more appealing when you’re wearing it on your wrist for the whole day.

Apple’s watchOS has an unmatched selection of features: Apple Pay support, reminders, fitness tracking, maps, and an incredible selection of apps that can augment your experience. Many of the apps you use every day will likely have a watchOS counterpart, so you might be able to survive using only your smartwatch for most of the day. If that sounds like your ideal smartwatch, you’re in luck. The Apple Watch Series 6 is available on Amazon right now for just $355, which is $45 off the original price of $400. But you need to hurry since we’re not sure when this offer ends!

More smartwatch deals

While the Apple Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active are two of the best smartwatches you can get right now, you might be looking for a different brand or form factor. Well, don’t go anywhere because we’ve rounded up some of the best smartwatch deals from all over the internet, and you can see them all below.

Fitbit Versa 2, Stone/Mist Grey

$150 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch (42mm)

$99 $155
If you're in the market for a smartwatch that maintains the classic wristwatch look, the Fossil Hybrid Commuter is a great option, designed with convenient features that make life a walk in the park.
Buy at Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$207 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth)

$140 $400
Trade in and get one of the best smartwatches in Samsung's catalog, to manage your life from your wrist, with heart health monitoring, advanced run coaching and auto workout tracking to keep you fit.
Buy at Samsung

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$320 $500
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$407 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking.
Buy at Amazon
