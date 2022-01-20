Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is at its LOWEST PRICE EVER

While smartwatches have become a common piece of tech, the best ones don’t come cheap. If you manage to find smartwóatch deals that are worthwhile, you should jump at the chance to get them. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals that you can get on Amazon today. Right now, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at an $80 discount from the $280 price tag, bringing it down to just $200. According to this Amazon price tracker, that’s the lowest price the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has ever been. Keep reading to find out why this deal is a must-have if you’re an active Android owner.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, we said it was “among the best smartwatches you can buy.” We also remarked that it “took a bit out of Apple” because it offers much of the same functionality as the Apple Watch. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a gorgeously designed watch with plenty of features to satisfy tech junkies and fitness enthusiasts alike. The look is minimalist and rounded, mirroring the look of a traditional watch instead of other boxy wearables. That means you can wear it in virtually any setting and blend in seamlessly. It’s also slim and extremely comfortable to wear, even when you put it on for the entire day. The always-on 1.2-inch screen is bright, high-contrast, and looks great indoors and outdoors.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also equipped with health and fitness functionality. It has fantastic built-in exercise tracking features, including seven automatically tracked exercises and manual, granular tracking for other workouts. You also have measurements of your heart rate, activity levels, and sleep patterns, all of which are automatically integrated with the Samsung Health app on your phone. It’s also very functional, with Tizen OS supporting many third-party apps like Twitter, YouTube, or Google Translate. You will also receive notifications from your smartphone, so you can quickly check texts and e-mails. There’s also a wealth of customization options for the watch face, so you can quickly change it depending on the situation.

If this sounds like your ideal smartwatch, there’s no time to waste. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 for just $200, which is a whopping $80 off the regular price of $280. That’s the lowest price ever! Hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible because this deal could expire at any time.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations