The line between activity trackers and full-featured smartwatches keeps getting blurrier, thanks in no small part to Samsung’s excellent Galaxy wearables. The latest Galaxy Watch is one of our favorite Android wearables, and the even newer Galaxy Watch Active is now available for pre-order with a nice bonus — a free $60 wireless charging pad — if you buy it before March 8.

With March finally here and spring coming (hopefully) soon, now’s the perfect time to invest in a good fitness tracker before you’re ready to shake off the frost and head outside. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active blends everything we love about Samsung’s smartwatches with a great suite of fitness-tracking functions in a package that’s the right size for just about everyone.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active can monitor everything from distance, steps taken, calories burned, and heart rate to sleep quality and even blood pressure – the first Samsung wearable to be able to do so. The Active can also track 39 different exercises (including swimming, thanks to its 5 ATM water-resistance rating), and will automatically detect seven of these as soon as you start your workout. It’s compatible with a wide array of popular health and fitness apps as well.

Although it’s a fitness-focused design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active still boasts all of the standard features you’d expect to find on a modern smartwatch: When synced with your smartphone, the Active delivers call notifications as well as texts, emails, social media messages, and more right to the watch’s touchscreen display. You can also use your Galaxy Watch Active to stream music and control media playback.

The wireless charging pad included in this pre-order bundle is the newer 2018 model. It features Samsung’s Fast Charge technology that can quickly juice up your Galaxy Watch without the need for any plugs or cables. If you’ve got another Qi-enabled Samsung device, like a recent Galaxy smartphone or iPhone, this pad can charge those, too.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is now available for pre-order for $200 from Walmart in black, turquoise, and rose gold, but if you order yours by March 7, you’ll also score a free wireless Qi charging pad. This high-speed charger is a $60 value by itself.

