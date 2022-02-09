Amid Galaxy S22 hype, the Z Flip 3 got a $100 discount

The internet is buzzing with hype around Samsung’s newest flagship smartphones the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. These recently announced devices are available for preorder today. But if you don’t need the newest models and you’re looking for great Samsung Galaxy deals, then we found the perfect offer for you on Amazon. Right now, you can pick up the unique Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just $900, which is a massive $100 off the regular price of $1,000. That’s a fantastic discount for this boundary-pushing foldable device and easily one of the best Android smartphone deals you can get right now.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, we called it the “first folding phone most people should consider buying.” Unlike the significantly pricier, bleeding-edge Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Flip 3 is priced competitively and retains the familiar size of current flagship devices. When opened up, it has roughly the same footprint as any regular smartphone with its 6.7-inch screen. However, when you fold it, it’s incredibly compact at just 4.2 inches and can fit into practically any pocket or purse with ease. It even resembles the form factor and feel of many 2000s-era flip phones. On top of that, it’s surprisingly durable, with a tough hinge, aluminum construction, and an IPX8 water resistance rating.

The folding form factor has a few other benefits besides space-saving. On the front of the closed phone is a cover screen — a 1.9-inch AMOLED panel that lets you interact with your phone. You can see notifications, access media controls, see the weather or time, and even take a selfie using the powerful 12-megapixel primary camera. The main display is no slouch either, with a vibrant, sharp AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. The folding mechanism also acts as a stand, so you can take timed photos or enter hands-free video calls without using an accessory like a tripod or pop socket. The Z Flip 3 is also a powerful phone internally, with a Snapdragon 888 5G processor and 8GB of RAM, so it will chew through everyday tasks with ease.

While it might be tempting to wait for Samsung’s latest and greatest, this is one of the best options out there if you need a smartphone right now. Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 today at Amazon for just $900. That’s a $100 discount on the regular price tag of $1,000. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as you can — there’s no telling when they’ll pull the plug on this deal!

