Get a free Galaxy Watch when you buy a Galaxy Fold 3

Memorial Day sales are in full swing right now, and that includes Memorial Day phone sales. If you’d like to grab a deal on one of the best Android phones available, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just $700 with up to $1,100 in trade-in credit at Samsung right now, and perhaps the most enticing thing about it is you get a free Galaxy Watch 4 with your purchase. The Galaxy Watch 4 alone is a $250 value, and there are several options to bundle for free with your new Galaxy Z Fold 3. Inventory isn’t likely to last long with a Memorial Day deal like this going, so act quickly and click over to Samsung now.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is, by far, one of the best folding phones on the market. It brings a unique experience to your mobile digital interactions, as its foldability allows it to function as both a 6.2-inch screen and a 7.6-inch screen. It’s as powerful as it comes, allowing for multitasking and PC-like productivity, and yet it’s still able to fold in your palm for portability. It’s a great smartphone option for content creators, as its camera is one of the best you’ll find in a smartphone, and its compatibility with Samsung’s S Pen will make editing photos and creating digital posts an easy, intuitive, and fun process.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an even more enticing option when you pair it with one of the best smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4, which Samsung is including for free as part of their Memorial Day sale. This is a great smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts and people who love to track their activity outdoors and in, and for anyone who just loves a cool little piece of tech. Auto workout tracking is at the top of the Galaxy Watch 4’s feature list, but when paired with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it also becomes an extension of your phone, allowing you to talk, stream, and text directly from your wrist.

Whether you’re in the market for a new phone or not, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is worth grabbing right now if not only for the free Galaxy Watch 4 that’s included with your purchase. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just $700 with up to $1,100 trade-in credit at Samsung, and the Galaxy Watch 4 starts at $250, and is free with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for as long as Samsung’s Memorial Day sale lasts.

