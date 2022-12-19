 Skip to main content
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $300 off – no trade-in needed

Galaxy Z Fold 4's multitasking screen feature.
Got one of Samsung’s latest foldables on your Christmas wishlist? Then we’ve got one of the best phone deals for you! Today you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for just $1,620, saving a whopping $300 off the regular $1,920 asking price. That’s $300 you can put towards a phone case, accessories, or any last-minute Christmas gifts. You’ll need to be quick if you want to bag this bargain though. The deal’s already selling fast and we can’t guarantee you’ll still be able to get it at this price tomorrow, so snap it up now if you want it for Christmas.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Closing a floating window app on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
In our review, we said the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was “so good it should be your next phone” — well, it can be for less with this deal. The Z Fold 4 tops our list of the best folding phones for 2022, and with good reason. The bigger brother of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — and the latest gen foldable from Samsung — folds out in a tablet-sized display, making it an excellent choice for productivity and for streaming the latest movies and shows.

Compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Z Fold 4 packs a new hinge design and is not quite as tall or slim, making it easier to hold in one hand. But its dual screens are the main reason to add it to your wishlist: The stunning 7.6-inch 120Hz main screen and a 6.2-inch 120Hz cover screen both ensure everything you watch looks great. It’ll never struggle with multi-tasking, whether you’re playing the latest demanding Android games, browsing the web with multiple tabs open, taking notes during a meeting, or anything else, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and 12GB of RAM.

This foldable also runs Android 12L, which is designed with larger screens in mind, and boasts up to 1TB of onboard storage (512GB with this deal). There’s a solid triple rear camera array, excellent battery life that will see most average users through a full day, and 25W wired charging, plus wireless charging and Samsung’s handy Wireless PowerShare feature that lets you place a Qi-compatible device on the back of the phone to charge it — like your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

At this price the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a no-brainer, and with this deal you’re getting the unlocked phone for use with your carrier of choice, with 512GB of onboard storage. It’s now $,1620, down from $1,920, saving you an impressive $300. This deal’s already flying off the shelves, so if you want it, add it to your basket and check out now, before it sells out!

