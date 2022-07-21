Samsung Galaxy Watches are ON SALE at Best Buy this week

There has never been a better time to start striving toward your health goals because Best Buy is currently running a pretty sweet deal on the tool you need to get the job done. A Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is one of the best smartwatches available to date and can help you stay on top of your fitness. Best Buy has a few of our favorite models on sale right now, and these Samsung Galaxy Watch deals make it more affordable to snag the workout buddy you’ve been waiting for.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum Smartwatch 44mm BT — $240, was $280

Let your watch be your guide as you dive into your next workout. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Aluminum Startwatch 44mm BT was originally $280, but Best Buy has dropped the price by $40, meaning you can walk away with one on your wrist for only $240. That’s a small price to pay to immediately start crushing all of your wellness goals thanks to the built-in body composition analysis, which delivers readings right to your watch. Even better are the ECG features, which monitor your heart and deliver ECG readings so you can be on top of your cardiovascular health at all times. It also monitors your sleep quality with a tracker that calculates your sleep score so that you can continue to improve your rest, night after night. The Samsung Galaxy smartwatch is super sleek and lightweight, so even though it packs a ton of features, you’ll never have to worry about it weighing you down. The newly upgraded OS courtesy of Google means that you have even more power and Google services accessible right from your wrist, and thanks to Trip Detection, you can have peace of mind that should you fall or get injured, an SOS will be sent to your emergency contact, even if you’re out and about. This model connects to your phone via Bluetooth, so you’ll be able to seamlessly use it in tandem with your smartphone. It’s not one feature, but all of these combined that set the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 apart from other smartwatches, and while there are bound to be other smartwatch deals out there, there are none right now that will top this one.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Stainless Steel Smartwatch 42mm LTE — $350, was $400

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Stainless Steel Smartwatch has many similarities to its aluminum BT counterpart, there are also several advantages to this particular model that take the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch to the next level. This model was originally priced at $400, but Best Buy’s current promotion shaves $50 off the top, reducing the price to $350. While $350 is still a hefty price tag, it packs a tremendous amount of value that may make you consider the splurge. While the BT model connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, this model is enabled to connect through LTE, meaning you don’t need to carry your phone with you to get the most out of this high-tech smartwatch. You can call, text, stream music, and receive notifications totally independently of your phone. The stainless steel finish is super sleek and super chic, and while it has all of the same sporty, workout-centric features, it wears more like a traditional watch than something made for fitness. The watch band is designed to be luxurious and timeless, and you can wear it for any occasion. This model also comes with Advanced Run Coaching and VO2 max readings to continually assess your cardio levels and keep your training on the right track. By introducing one of these Samsung Galaxy Watch4 models into your life, you will be able to manage your fitness goals and hold yourself accountable in a brand-new way. What may feel expensive to start with may seem less so once you start to see the results of all of your hard pay off through better health, better fitness, and feeling better overall. If you’ve been considering hopping aboard the smartwatch train, there’s no time to waste. Want to do a total system overhaul? Check out one of these Samsung Galaxy deals to upgrade your phone and your smartwatch at the same time.

