Amazon cuts price of Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch below $200

When it comes to smartwatches, there’s Samsung and Apple, and then everybody else. But with both companies focusing on their latest models (the Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch Series 4, respectively), now is a great time to pick up previous generation models at great prices. Amazon is one spot to pick up a good deal, with the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier currently on sale for just $200.

That price is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday, and is $20 cheaper than a previous sale Amazon ran earlier this month. This particular sale is on the Frontier with Bluetooth, and you operate and manage what’s on your watch through the companion Samsung Gear app.

We reviewed the version of the Gear S3 Frontier with LTE connectivity two years ago this week, but there’s nothing different about the Bluetooth version other than the option for cellular connectivity. We walked away with that review pleased with the simple interface with rotating bezel for navigation, and battery life that lasted more than a day.

The rotating bezel is pretty easy to use once you get used to it. Spin it to the left, and you’ll be able to adjust the widgets on your smartwatch to personalize your experience. Spinning it to the right brings up your notifications. Of course it has all the other features you’d expect in a modern smartwatch including fitness tracking, NFC support (Samsung Pay), and a speakerphone for phone calls.

While it is thicker than most smartwatches out there, it still fits comfortably on the wrist. Another design feature that might make it more pleasing to some is that it looks more like a traditional watch that a smart watch. With the chronograph watch face, you might even forget you’re wearing a smartwatch altogether (the screen is crisp and colorful, on the top tier of smartwatches out there).

And don’t worry about the watch being two years old now: Samsung is still updating the software for the Gear S3. While you may not have all the bells and whistles of the Galaxy Watch, this still is a great watch, and especially now with the price falling below $200.

