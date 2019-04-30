Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon cuts price of Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch below $200

Ed Oswald
By
samsung gear s3 smartwatch news hands on classic and frontier 0311
Malarie Gokey/Digital Trends

When it comes to smartwatches, there’s Samsung and Apple, and then everybody else. But with both companies focusing on their latest models (the Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch Series 4, respectively), now is a great time to pick up previous generation models at great prices. Amazon is one spot to pick up a good deal, with the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier currently on sale for just $200.

That price is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday, and is $20 cheaper than a previous sale Amazon ran earlier this month. This particular sale is on the Frontier with Bluetooth, and you operate and manage what’s on your watch through the companion Samsung Gear app.

We reviewed the version of the Gear S3 Frontier with LTE connectivity two years ago this week, but there’s nothing different about the Bluetooth version other than the option for cellular connectivity. We walked away with that review pleased with the simple interface with rotating bezel for navigation, and battery life that lasted more than a day.

The rotating bezel is pretty easy to use once you get used to it. Spin it to the left, and you’ll be able to adjust the widgets on your smartwatch to personalize your experience. Spinning it to the right brings up your notifications. Of course it has all the other features you’d expect in a modern smartwatch including fitness tracking, NFC support (Samsung Pay), and a speakerphone for phone calls.

While it is thicker than most smartwatches out there, it still fits comfortably on the wrist. Another design feature that might make it more pleasing to some is that it looks more like a traditional watch that a smart watch. With the chronograph watch face, you might even forget you’re wearing a smartwatch altogether (the screen is crisp and colorful, on the top tier of smartwatches out there).

And don’t worry about the watch being two years old now: Samsung is still updating the software for the Gear S3. While you may not have all the bells and whistles of the Galaxy Watch, this still is a great watch, and especially now with the price falling below $200.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more smartwatch deals, Apple Watch deals, Fitbit alternative deals, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019
Amazon sale SanDisk SSD solid state drive storage deals
News

Amazon drops prices on SanDisk solid-state drives by up to $140

If storage is what you seek, Amazon has a handful of deals on SSDs for you. SanDisk solid-state drives of various sizes are discounted up to $140 off and PC, Xbox One, and PS4 gamers can all benefit.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
UFC Fight Night Florida on ESPN Plus
Deals

How to watch UFC Fight Night Florida: Souza vs. Hermansson with ESPN Plus

MMA fans are looking forward to another exciting UFC event, with Fight Night 150: Souza vs. Hermansson facing off this Saturday. If you’re itching for a way to watch it online, then read on to find out how you can stream it with ESPN…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon trims philips norelco 8900 wet and dry electric shaver with smartclean edition s8950 90 01
Smart Home

Amazon trims the price of the Philips Norelco 8900 Wet and Dry electric shaver

Amazon trimmed its price for the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 8900 with SmartClean, Wet & Dry Edition S8950/90 for today's daily deal. This deal includes the shaver, a beard styler, and a system that cleans, lubricates, and charges.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Harman Kardon Soho Wireless
Home Theater

Harman Kardon’s sleek Soho Wireless Headphones get a $150 price cut

Harman Kardon makes great sounding speakers and headphones. And equal thought is put into making them look great on your desk and sound great on your head. The Harman Kardon Soho Wireless are no exception, and at a price of $100, they're…
Posted By Ed Oswald
fitbit versa full review 33
Wearables

Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Ionic smartwatch prices get slashed for spring

Summertime is right around the corner and now's the best time to start slimming down for beach season. The Fitbit Versa and Ionic are two of Fitbit's smartwatch models, and both are on sale at Rakuten -- and you can get them even cheaper…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Stock photo of MacBook Pro
Computing

Best Buy’s current flash sale includes a $400 discount on MacBook Pros

Best Buy’s current flash sale is offering MacBook Pro laptops at a $400 discount. For only $1,100 you can get a 2017 13-inch 256GB MacBook Pro with a Retina display and Thunderbolt 3 ports.
Posted By Anita George
philips hue BR30
Smart Home

Philips Hue smart bulbs get steep discounts at Best Buy

Philips Hue are some of the best smart bulbs on the market, but they are by no means the cheapest. That's why when we see a deal like Best Buy's on the Hue White and Color Ambiance BR30 bulbs, we recommend stocking up.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best products 2018 sonos one speaker
Home Theater

First-generation Sonos One smart speaker prices drop to just $150

The original Sonos One smart speaker is now $150, which is the lowest price we've seen since it launched. The first-generation model sounds identical to the second-gen, and still gets Google Assistant support later this year.
Posted By Simon Cohen
pioneer woman instant pot instapot 3
Smart Home

Walmart drops price cuts on both Pioneer Woman flowered Instant Pots

Walmart slashed the prices of both floral designs of the Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker. The versatile cooker makes a wonderful gift for Mother's Day, especially for Pioneer Woman fans.
Posted By Bruce Brown
GoPro Hero7 Black
Deals

The GoPro Hero7 Black action cam gets over $100 knocked off its price

The GoPro Hero7 Black is the best action camera yet, and it’s on sale right now on Rakuten for a deep discount until the end of the month. Read on to find out why we love it so much and how you can save big.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for May 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for May 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K TV deals for May 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen