We have covered quite a few smartwatch deals these past few weeks, and we’ve just come across yet two more Samsung smartwatch deals live this weekend worth mentioning. Amazon has slashed prices of the Samsung Gear Sport by 45%, while Walmart has marked down the Samsung Galaxy Watch, including both 42mm and 46mm sizes in of the Bluetooth and LTE models, by up to 15% this weekend.

With the sale, on Amazon the Samsung Gear Sport in blue (the color we reviewed) is now $165, the lowest price yet anywhere (although the black version is $6 more). On Walmart, Bluetooth models of the 42mm are now $279 and the 46mm $299. LTE models are also included in the sale: Walmart sells the 42mm size only, and that’s $349 during the sale.

If these deals don’t excite you, we still have active deals on the Gear S3 Frontier, and we recently updated our list of the best cheap smartwatches for yet more great sales.

Of the two deals, the Gear Sport is the most exciting, especially for only $165. The battery life is outstanding and the screen is bright and clear. We like the rotating bezel concept for navigation — a standard feature of Samsung’s watch interface — and doesn’t feel bulky when you wear it, an issue with many other smartwatches.

And what can we say about the Galaxy Watch — it really has just about anything you’d need in a smartwatch. The battery life is second to none: our review unit lasted four days on a single charge, the best we’ve seen in this category.

Add to it an attractive design and top-notch display, along with accurate health measurements and that rotating bezel that makes navigation easy — and it’s a real winner. Sure, it might be a bit too large for some and the Health app does need work, but if those issues aren’t concerns for you they offer no major drawbacks and plenty of advantages.

Samsung Gear Sport

Samsung Galaxy Watch

(One thing to note, if you can afford it, always opt for the cellular connectivity, it really changes how you can use these smartwatches. Who needs a phone anymore!)

