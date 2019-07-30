Share

Looking for a smartwatch that’s flexible enough to wear on any occasion and is also a great gym companion to track your fitness progress? Honestly, there are a lot of health-centric wearables out there that are also pleasing to the eyes. If you cannot afford the Apple Watch Series 4’s (we deemed it the best smartwatch of 2019) hefty price tag, you might want to consider the Samsung Gear Sport. Normally the Gear Spor retails for $300 on Amazon, you can now get the Samsung smartwatch for a massive 24% off. Sport one on your wrist for just $196.

One of Samsung’s entries in the race for the best fitness tracker, this stylish and slim digital timepiece is a solid competitor that boasts a ton of features. If the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is above your budget, the Gear Sport is available at a budget-friendlier price of under $200. And for an even cheaper option, the Fitbit Versa is currently discounted to just $137 on Amazon.

The Samsung Gear Sport boasts the same rotating bezel found on its kin the Gear S3. But unlike the Gear S3, the Gear Sport is a lot smaller and less bulky, which makes it a tad more formal-looking. You can even replace the black silicone strap for something dressier like leather. It is lightweight and comfortable and won’t snag on your sleeve cuffs like larger smartwatches.

The rotating bezel allows you to view apps, widgets, and notifications by rotating it clockwise or counterclockwise. It is extremely fun to use, and it even makes a ticking sound like a mechanical watch. Most important of all, it works seamlessly.

Beneath its 1.2-inch AMOLED screen and rotating bezel, the Gear Sport runs on Samsung’s proprietary operating system, Tizen and is powered by a 1GHz dual-core processor with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. Scrolling through the interface is wonderfully smooth and fluid. The 4GB of storage lets you transfer a good amount of music files to the smartwatch which you can play wirelessly via Bluetooth. Just leave your smartphone in your bag. Spotify Tizen also allows you to easily transfer downloaded music to the watch — something an Apple Watch can’t do.

Since this smartwatch is named “Sport” it needs to excel in its fitness performance, and excel it does. Using Samsung’s own Health app, this watch can track your calories, your steps, distance traveled, stairs climbed, and more. There’s also a widget that you can add that counts the calories that you eat, which it automatically deducts to the number of calories you burned.

No qualms in terms of battery life. The Gear Sport can last for days on a single charge (well, depending on how much you use it). It comes with a wireless charging dock that juices up the watch relatively quickly — from zero to 100 percent in about an hour and a half.

Sleekly designed, extensive music playback, and good fitness monitoring, the Samsung Gear Sport is a great feature-packed smartwatch that you should seriously consider.

