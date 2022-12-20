 Skip to main content
This Samsung Soundbar with Subwoofer is under $150 today

If you’ve been waiting for soundbar deals to excite you, you’ll love what Samsung has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Samsung HW-B450 2.1 channel soundbar for $130, saving you $70 off the usual price of $200. A sizeable discount in this price range, it’s a great way to enjoy improved home theater sound for less. We can’t see it sticking around for long at this price so here’s a quick look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-B450 2.1 channel soundbar

If you’ve been looking through the best soundbars, you’ll know how expensive things can get. It’s refreshing to see the Samsung HW-B450 2.1 channel soundbar offer so many great features for the price. The full package comprises a soundbar to place under your TV and a separate subwoofer to place nearby. The subwoofer means you get deep and rich bass that is great for filling the room. A bass button means you can instantly boost the bass too for those pivotal moments. For the most part though, the soundbar does all the hard work for you. It offers Adaptive Sound Lite which means that sound is automatically adjusted according to the content you’re watching. It understands that sports, music, games, and movies all require a tweak or two.

Additionally, the Samsung HW-B450 2.1 channel soundbar has a voice enhance mode so the equalizer is optimized to maximize voice clarity for pivotal scenes. A game mode is great for prioritizing sounds needed when gaming too with perfectly synced directional audio so you can hear your enemies coming. For the quieter times of day, a night mode helps lower the volume and compress the bass so you still don’t miss out even when avoiding disturbing others. Easy to set up in every way, the Samsung HW-B450 2.1 channel soundbar is easily one of the more appealing options when seeking out the best soundbars under $500.

Normally priced at $200, the Samsung HW-B450 2.1 channel soundbar is down to $130 for a limited time only at Samsung. A well-priced addition to anyone’s living room, it’s sure to help you get the most from movie night or your gaming sessions. Snap it up now before you miss out on saving a sweet $70.

