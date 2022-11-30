Samsung’s best soundbar bundle is $500 off right now

If you’ve been as busy as we have over the holiday weekend, you’ve probably seen a lot of great deals but haven’t been able to capitalize on them. It can feel like you’ve totally missed out. However, that’s totally not the case at all, and many companies know that seasonal shopping starts at a different time for everybody. At least, that’s the impression we get when we look at this deal on a complete Dolby Atmos sound system from Samsung. This deal includes one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars (the HW-Q990B Soundbar) as well as a subwoofer and two up-firing rear speakers at a special rate of $500 off. That’s down to $1,400 from the typical $1,900 price and proof that great savings come every month.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-Q990B Soundbar Bundle

As mentioned, the HW-Q990B Soundbar is already considered one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars due to its immense power — we ranked it the best for large rooms — superb up-firing drivers and solid bass performance. Additionally, the ability to fine-tune the HW-Q990B’s performance allows you to get the right level of sound intensity for your room without becoming overbearing. Similarly, in our November review of the HW-Q990B, we noted that it was among the best soundbar systems and praised it for being “about as plug-and-play as it gets.” In other words, it is an intense system for the rest of us. If you’re using a Samsung TV, you just connect via eARC port and the everything will automatically connect up, even the wireless components!

So, what does the HW-Q990B Soundbar look like under the casing? You’ve got a nice array of speakers within, with extra attention being put on the edges. Instead of the edges being boxy or rounded, they’re cut at a 45-degree angle instead. This means that the left edge, for example, of the soundbar has a forward, slightly-left, fully left, and upward facing mics. When you combine this with the wireless up-firing rear speakers, the result is fantastic soundwave coverage. Additionally, the large subwoofer will help keep the bass rumbles in balance with your overall system.

If you’re ready to get in on this deal, the HW-Q990B Soundbar Bundle, now is the time to do so. You can get it for $500 off of the usual $1,900 price, leaving the final price at just $1,400. Or, feel free to browse our other select soundbar deals. We know it is hard to believe, but the deals do last past Cyber Monday. The catch is they don’t all last that long, so when you find what you like, be sure to buy now.

