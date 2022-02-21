If you’re on the hunt for some fantastic vacuum deals, then the Presidents Day sales are a perfect time to pick up these cleaning appliances. While Dyson is one of the most popular brands out there, they’re not the only company making great vacuums. For example, the Samsung Jet 70 cordless vacuum is lightweight, powerful, and on sale right now on Samsung’s website! You can get it for just $300, which is a massive $100 discount on the regular price of $400, or 25% off. Keep reading to discover why this is the cordless vacuum cleaner you should look into among all the Presidents Day deals.

Last year, we reviewed the Samsung Jet 90 — one of the best cordless vacuums available. Its little brother, the Samsung Jet 70, has many of the same cleaning functions and extra features as the Jet 90 while coming in at a fraction of the price. The Jet 70 is robust, powerful, and designed to clean virtually every nook and cranny of your house. As soon as you open it, you’ll be in awe of its weight — it comes in at just 6.17 pounds, which makes it easy to lift it and maneuver over high shelves or under sofas. There’s also a 180-degree swivel head that lets the vacuum quickly change direction. You can clean for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, or you can easily swap out more batteries for up to a 120-minute continuous cleaning session.

The Samsung Jet 70 has exceptional cleaning power, too. It has a whopping 200AW of suction power thanks to its robust inverter motor and a JET cyclone system. The turbo action brush at the bottom helps it clean out tough surfaces like carpets and rugs. In addition, it’s equipped with a 5-layer HEPA filtration system that captures all types of allergens in your air, from smoke to pollen, so you’ll be able to breathe easier regardless of the season. The filter also picks up every size of dust particle, from fine microdust to large clumps of it on floors. You also don’t have to worry if you have furry critters around the house — the Jet 70 is designed to pick up pet hair from tough-to-clean surfaces.

It’s not every day that these vacuum cleaners go on sale. Right now, you can pick up the Samsung Jet 70 from the Samsung website for a significant discount. Get it for just $300 — that’s a $100 discount on the regular price of $400. So if this sounds like the perfect vacuum cleaner for your home, hit that Buy Now button as soon as you can!

