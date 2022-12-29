This content was produced in partnership with Samsung.

Most people don’t consider cleaning their homes to be fun (although you may be one of the lucky few who actually enjoys it), but the right tools can make the job a lot more enjoyable — or at least a bit less of a chore. A good cordless vacuum is one weapon everybody should have in their dirt-busting arsenal, and if one of your New Year’s resolutions includes a commitment to a cleaner home, the Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum might be the perfect weapon in the war against floor grime.

The Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum is a top-of-the-line cleaning tool that offers a powerful and convenient solution for keeping your floors and corners spotless. With a 60-minute run time, the Samsung Jet 75 can clean your entire home without having to stop and recharge, making it a great choice for busy households. In addition to its generous battery life, the Jet 75 is lightweight and easy to maneuver, making it perfect for quick cleanups or for tackling hard-to-reach areas. You also get two interchangeable batteries (that give you a total run time of 120 minutes if they’re both charged).

One of the standout features of the Samsung Jet 75 is its powerful suction. This cordless stick vacuum is equipped with a digital motor that can generate up to 100 air watts of suction power, making it capable of picking up even the smallest particles of dirt and debris. This makes it an ideal choice for those who want a thorough clean, as it can quickly grab the most stubborn dirt and dust. That suction power means that the Jet 75 is also capable of tackling stubborn things like pet hair.

In addition to its strong suction power, the Samsung Jet 75 stick vacuum has a true HEPA filter, which captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. This makes it an excellent addition to homes with people who suffer from allergies or respiratory sensitivities, as it can reduce the number of allergens and other airborne contaminants and make your palace a healthier place to live and breathe. The Jet 75 also includes the Samsung Clean Station. This offers a convenient and hygienic way to empty the vacuum’s dustbin — no more dumping it into the trash only to have a bunch of dirt and dust fly up into the air or get all over the floor.

In terms of versatility, the Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum has a number of attachments that allow you to easily clean a variety of surfaces, including furniture. It includes a long-reach crevice tool as well as a combination dusting brush and upholstery tool, which are designed to tackle everything from tight corners and crevices to dust-covered furniture and upholstery. It also has a detachable hand vac, which can be used for spot cleaning and for sweeping in tight spaces and corners.

One of the main benefits of the Samsung Jet 75 is its cordless design, which allows you to easily move around your home without being tethered to an outlet. This makes it perfect for cleaning stairs, corners, and other hard-to-reach areas, as you can simply pick up the vacuum and take it wherever you need to go. The cordless design also makes storage easy, as the flexible charging mount means you can hang it on a wall or place it in a closet when you’re finished cleaning.

Overall, the Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum is a reliable and effective cleaning tool that’s perfect for busy households. Its long run time, powerful suction, and versatile attachments make it an excellent choice for anyone looking to keep their home clean and clutter-free, especially around the holidays. Whether you just need to do a quick cleanup or you’re tackling bigger messes after a holiday get-together, the Jet 75 has everything you need to get the job done.

