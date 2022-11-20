Black Friday is less than a week away, and retailers just couldn’t wait long enough. We’re seeing big deals pop up in all areas of tech, including smart home appliances like washers and dryers. It makes sense to shop for necessities like that while price are at their lowest of the year, so if you’ve been debating replacing your units, now is the time. Samsung Black Friday deals include a great offer available today: a washer and dryer bundle for only $1,398. That’s a $600 discount off its usual price tag. There’s no guarantee that this deal will last through Black Friday, so snag it before Samsung decides to take it off the market.

Why you should buy the Samsung Laundry Set washer and dryer bundle

Samsung is a staple manufacturer of large appliances, so you know this washer and dryer set is going to last you a long time. Since washing and drying are both equally important to the laundry process, let’s talk about each individually.

This Samsung washer is 5.2 cubic feet, which is quite large for a washing machine. You’ll be able to wash the whole family’s laundry in one go if you run the machine at full capacity. If only one person is using the washing machine at one time, you could wait weeks between loads and wash your entire wardrobe at once. There’s a speed wash setting that will finish an entire load in 28 minutes while still doing a good job, so no more waiting around for an hour between washes. It has pre-treatment settings for when you have heavily soiled clothes. On top of all its features, it boasts vibration reduction technology so you won’t even notice it’s on. Just drop your clothes in and forget.

The dryer is equally as impressive, as you’d expect from Samsung. It’s 7.4 cubic feet, big enough to handle the full load of wet clothes you justed pulled from the washer. It has Steam Sanitize tech, so it catches any bacteria that the washer missed. The dryer can sense when clothes are actually dry, so you won’t need to guess how long to put them in for. Both the washer and dryer can connect to Wi-Fi and be controlled by an app, so you can time your clothes to be hot and dry right when you get home.

Black Friday is a great time to snag washer and dryer deals, and this offer from Samsung is the perfect example. Save $600 when you buy the Samsung Laundry Set for only $1,398.

