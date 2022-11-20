 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Black Friday: This Samsung washer and dryer bundle is $600 off

Noah McGraw
By

Black Friday is less than a week away, and retailers just couldn’t wait long enough. We’re seeing big deals pop up in all areas of tech, including smart home appliances like washers and dryers. It makes sense to shop for necessities like that while price are at their lowest of the year, so if you’ve been debating replacing your units, now is the time. Samsung Black Friday deals include a great offer available today: a washer and dryer bundle for only $1,398. That’s a $600 discount off its usual price tag. There’s no guarantee that this deal will last through Black Friday, so snag it before Samsung decides to take it off the market.

Why you should buy the Samsung Laundry Set washer and dryer bundle

Samsung is a staple manufacturer of large appliances, so you know this washer and dryer set is going to last you a long time. Since washing and drying are both equally important to the laundry process, let’s talk about each individually.

This Samsung washer is 5.2 cubic feet, which is quite large for a washing machine. You’ll be able to wash the whole family’s laundry in one go if you run the machine at full capacity. If only one person is using the washing machine at one time, you could wait weeks between loads and wash your entire wardrobe at once. There’s a speed wash setting that will finish an entire load in 28 minutes while still doing a good job, so no more waiting around for an hour between washes. It has pre-treatment settings for when you have heavily soiled clothes. On top of all its features, it boasts vibration reduction technology so you won’t even notice it’s on. Just drop your clothes in and forget.

The dryer is equally as impressive, as you’d expect from Samsung. It’s 7.4 cubic feet, big enough to handle the full load of wet clothes you justed pulled from the washer. It has Steam Sanitize tech, so it catches any bacteria that the washer missed. The dryer can sense when clothes are actually dry, so you won’t need to guess how long to put them in for. Both the washer and dryer can connect to Wi-Fi and be controlled by an app, so you can time your clothes to be hot and dry right when you get home.

Black Friday is a great time to snag washer and dryer deals, and this offer from Samsung is the perfect example. Save $600 when you buy the Samsung Laundry Set for only $1,398.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Black Friday: Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum is $200 off — but hurry!
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum used in a living room.
Black Friday: Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ sits on a table with two lego minifigs.
This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out
A Keurig K-Duo Essentials placed on a kitchen counter top while someone pours from it.
The best Black Friday robot vacuum deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals
Bose QuietComfort 45, Sony WH-1000XM5 down to lowest-ever prices
Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.
The best Black Friday Ring Doorbell deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Ring Doorbell Deals
Jackery’s Black Friday event has lots in store, including giveaways and huge discounts
Jackery power stations and generators Black Friday event with solar panels.
Best Buy Black Friday Deals: Save on TVs, laptops, and more
Best Buy Black Friday
The best Black Friday Gaming PC deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Gaming PC Deals
The best Black Friday soundbar deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Soundbar Deals
The best Black Friday Roomba deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Roomba Deals
The best Black Friday headphone deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Headphone Deals
This 17-inch Windows 11 laptop is $330 in HP’s Black Friday sale
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.