If you’re looking at student laptop deals for an affordable machine that you or your child will use in the upcoming school year, it’s highly recommended that you go for Chromebook deals as they’re generally cheaper than traditional Windows-based laptops. For even more savings, consider buying a refurbished device from a trusted name like Best Buy. The retailer’s Geek Squad Certified Refurbished products are thoroughly tested against the highest performance and quality standards, and they’re professionally cleaned and repackaged to make them look as near to new as possible. You won’t run into any issues if you decide to purchase a refurbished Chromebook from Best Buy.

Examples of refurbished Chromebooks that you can purchase from Best Buy right now include the Samsung Plus 2-in-1 Chromebook, which is $84 off to bring its price down to $365 from its original price of $449, and the Lenovo C340-15 2-in-1 Chromebook, which is $116 off to lower its price to $383 from its sticker price of $499. There’s no indication on when these Best Buy laptop deals will end though, so if one of these refurbished devices catches your eye, it would be wise to add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Samsung Plus 2-in-1 Chromebook — $365, was $449

Lenovo C340-15 2-in-1 Chromebook — $383, was $499

The Samsung Plus 2-in-1 Chromebook is powered by the Intel Celeron 3965Y processor, integrated Intel HD Graphics 615, and 4GB of RAM, which look weak compared to the specifications of the high-end models that you can buy from laptop deals. However, they’re actually more than enough to deliver fast startups and performance because Chromebooks run on the internet-dependent Chrome OS, resulting in low overhead. The Samsung Plus 2-in-1 Chromebook also features a 12.2-inch WUXGA display and a 360-degree hinge that allows it to transform between laptop mode, media mode, tent mode, and tablet mode.

The Lenovo C340-15 2-in-1 Chromebook still won’t match up to the best 2-in-1 laptops, but it’s decently quick with the 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620, and 4GB of RAM. It also comes with a 360-degree hinge connecting its body to a 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen, plus a built-in HD webcam with dual array microphones so that you’ll be able to initiate video calls and participate in online classes.

