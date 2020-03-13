Walmart hacks up to $1,000 off Samsung, LG, and Vizio 4K TVs

With so many manufacturers constantly rolling out 4K TVs year after year, consumers are left with an overwhelming amount of options to choose from. But it shouldn’t be an issue if you know which brands to stick to. You can even bank on savings if you’re patient enough to scout for discounts. We’ve done the research for you and listed here highly rated TV models from top brands Samsung, LG, and Vizio, all of which are enjoying massive price cuts on Walmart. See your entertainment in glorious 4K and score as much as $1,000 in savings with these incredible 4K TV deals.

Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K TV, Q70R – $1,198 ($1,000 off)

The Q70 carries a screen tech called QLED or Quantum Light-Emitting Diode. In layman’s term, a QLED TV is just like a regular LED TV, but it uses tiny nanoparticles called quantum dots to beef up picture performance in terms of brightness and color. Not only is the image quality four times better than Full HD, but it’s also further elevated through the 100% color volume of more than one billion shades. An array of backlights is in place as well to ensure gorgeous blacks and radiant whites regardless of how dim or bright the environment. All these features ensure the display of sharper details, refined color, and realistic picture every time.

Watching movies and playing games are delightful experiences with this Samsung 4K TV. It has the Real Game Enhancer which helps prevent stuttering and tearing for smoother and more lifelike visuals as well as cinematic sound. A refresh rate tech called Motion Rate 240 is also tossed in which ensures minimal blur and solid clarity for fast-paced gameplay, intense action scenes, and sports. The brightness and sound coming from the TV are automatically adjusted based on room conditions, thanks to the Intelligent mode.

Samsung 4K TVs use the Universal Guide to make searching for streaming content and live TV shows quick and easy. The Q70 offers just that and even has a dashboard dedicated to controlling compatible devices for convenient control of your smart home ecosystem. The OneRemote and Bixby integration further enhance overall operation on not just the TV but also other connected devices.

Experience cinema-like viewing in your home with the Samsung Q70. The 65-inch variant is on sale at Walmart at an astonishing $1,000 discount. Bring it home now for only $1,198.

LG 65-Inch NanoCell 4K TV, SM9000 (9-Series) – $1,197 ($802 off)

What sets the SM9000 apart from other LG 4K TVs is its Nano Display technology. This tech combines the power of Nano Color and Nano Accuracy to bring a spectrum of more than one billion rich and stunning colors and to deliver greater color accuracy and wider viewing angles. At its heart is an intelligent processor called a7 Gen 2, which is responsible for the overall upscaling of content in terms of action, color, and images.

LG outfitted this 4K TV with the cinema-standard Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. These advanced technologies are responsible for kicking up the picture and sound quality for a spectacular and more lifelike experience. The results? Vivid and powerful visuals along with audio that seems to flow around you. Other innovative features include a full array of local dimming for improved contrast and black levels, the TruMotion 240 for smooth action on fast-moving sequences, and the HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for multiformat HDR support.

The SM9000 has the A.I. technology ThinQ built in which integrates compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This means you can use voice commands to control your entertainment as well as connected smart home devices. Content is easy to find as well, with support for streaming services and apps like Google Play, Hulu, Netflix, Showtime, and Sling.

See your entertainment in buttery-smooth 4K with this LG NanoCell 4K TV. The 65-inch SM9000 model is currently up for grabs on Walmart for $1,197 – leaving you with a massive $802 in savings.

Vizio 65-Inch Quantum 4K TV, M-Series – $668 ($300 off)

Vizio is the brand to pick if you want some 4K goodness on your TV at an affordable cost. This particular model is discounted at almost half the price of the Samsung and LG units discussed above. Don’t take it as a sign of low quality, though. The M-Series has some excellent technologies under its belt that make it a mighty centerpiece for your entertainment setup.

Experience a world of extraordinary color with the M-Series. This 4K TV utilizes the cutting-edge Quantum Dot technology which delivers cinematic color intensity as over one billion colors jump to life. There’s also the Dolby Vision HDR for displaying a wider spectrum of details and colors as well as the Clear Action 360 which uses a powerful image processing for superior motion clarity.

With SmartCast and ChromeCast, this Vizio 4K TV offers easy access to streaming apps plus the ability to display anything from your phone directly to the big screen. It also offers support for popular smart home voice ecosystems like Siri and Google Assistant. Other features you’ll love include multiple ports for connectivity, Apple device compatibility, and laptop screen mirroring.

For a discounted price of $668, you can score a solid 4K TV with an amazing mix of picture performance and smart functionalities. Get the Vizio M-Series now while on sale.

