Samsung may have won Cyber Monday with this insane TV deal

Cyber Monday deals are here, and Samsung has pulled out all of the stops for this one. Right now, you can get your hands on the Samsung 55-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for just $1,000, which is $500 off the regular list price of $1,500. As far as Cyber Monday TV deals go, this is one of the best ones we’ve seen so far. If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater or shopping for that special someone on your holiday list, this could be the deal for you. But act fast, not all Cyber Monday deals will last long, and we wouldn’t want you to miss out on savings like this.

The Samsung 55-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV is no ordinary smart TV — it is also a work of art. Using Art Mode, the Frame TV turns into a beautiful piece of art that displays photos or art when you are not watching it. Showcase TV shows, movies, art, and photos stunning 4K resolution on a customizable display. The bezels of the TV are customizable to match your décor, and The Frame’s profile has been redesigned to be slimmer for a more modern look. The TV has built-in sensors that automatically optimize the picture to your environment and turn off the screen while you’re away. Choose from the Samsung Collection of art or upload your own pieces or photos.

The Frame features 100 percent Color Volume, Quantum Dot Technology that delivers billions of shades of color that stay true regardless of the level of brightness in the room. The powerful Quantum Processor takes your viewing to the next level with technology that automatically optimizes the picture and sound for a more immersive viewing experience. It also features 4K A.I. Upscaling, automatically analyzing the input source to reduce image noise, define edges, and restore lost detail. Color mapping technology brings accuracy, detail, and contrast even in bright settings.

The Slim Fit Wall Mount allows you to hang the TV flush against the wall horizontally and vertically like real art and lets you adjust the viewing angle. The one cable that comes with the TV is translucent and five meters long so that you can place your TV accessories out of sight for a seamless and elegant finished look. The TV also comes with a height-adjustable stand if you don’t want to mount it on the wall. You can raise the stand to make room for a soundbar or lower the stand to keep it close you your TV stand. There is also an optional Studio Stand that acts as an easel and conceals wires so you can place the TV anywhere in the room.

Choose from five mat backgrounds for your artwork in a palette of 16 colors, or transform your photos with pre-loaded filters. Select and tag your favorite photos or art pieces for a personalized collection that you can easily access. The Frame comes with 16GB of expandable memory, so you have plenty of space to store all of your photos, videos, and art.

Adaptive sound is optimized and based on real-time audio scenic intelligence meaning the sound automatically adjusts audio to enhance everything from dialogue, music, sports, movies, and more. The Frame also self-calibrates its audio to suit the room’s acoustics. The Dual LED screen features enhanced contrast and improved viewing angles with cool and warm LEDs for a well-balanced picture.

The Frame can connect remotely with your PC via Bluetooth for brilliant presentations or sharing of files. You can also connect a mouse and keyboard for wireless work or mirror your mobile device to show content on the big screen. Multi-View allows you to watch TV and what’s on your phone screen simultaneously — great for working out while streaming your favorite shows or checking stats without having to turn off the game. And don’t forget, it’s a smart TV, meaning you have access to all of your favorite streaming apps and live TV shows.

