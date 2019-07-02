Digital Trends
Walmart 4th of July sale cuts $200 off this Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV

Erica Katherina
samsung nu6900 65 inch walmart deal class 4k ultra hd smart led hdr tv

With multiple 4K TV deals popping up for the 4th of July, it can be a challenge to know which one to choose. But if you‘re looking for a large screen that’s perfect for movies, TV shows, and games, you may want to check out the Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV (NU6900). This model is available for $600, a sweet drop from its list price of $800 during this Walmart 4th of July sale.

If you don’t want to splash out $600 in one go, don’t worry. Walmart partnered with financing company Affirm to provide customers with solid credit a chance to split that figure over a 12-month period, which boils down to just $59 a month.

The NU6900 has a sleek, slim, and modern profile that’s similar to the higher-end model, NU7100. Its back has some grooves across the bottom edge for cable management, and all the inputs are easy to reach since they are facing sideways. The TV has two plastic stands for an easy display, but it can also be wall-mounted to save space (mount not included).

With this TV, you get a crisp picture quality with excellent contrast ratio and great color accuracy. Non-4K content is automatically upscaled to 4K, thanks to its powerful UHD engine. It is also equipped with the PurColor technology that fine-tunes millions of colors for a vibrant display and Motion Rate 120 for super-smooth action on fast-moving content. On the downside, it doesn’t get bright enough to overcome glare and a has a limited color gamut that may affect the quality of vivid colors in different brightness levels.

Searching for streaming content and live TV shows is easy with the NU6900. A Universal Guide feature brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps together in one menu. You can also download the SmartThings App on your smartphone to control and monitor your TV and connected devices in one screen. Other clever features include a convenient phone-to-TV syncing and seamless game streaming through the Stream Link app.

Boasting a stunning picture quality and smart functionalities, the Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV (NU6900) makes a solid midrange 4K TV. Order yours today on Walmart for $600 and enjoy an immersive viewing experience in your home.

