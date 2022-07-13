It’s day two of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, and there are still some great last-minute offers up for grabs. If you’ve been hoping for a solid update to your gaming rig, you’ll want to check out this Samsung Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor Prime Day deal at Amazon, where you can pick up the 32-inch model of this excellent gaming display for only $240 — that’s $90 off the regular price. It’s the gaming monitor to buy this Prime Day if you’re looking for the best value for your money.

Why you should buy this Samsung gaming monitor

In today’s fast-paced online games, every moment counts and every detail is important, so it’s crucial to have the right equipment if you want to win. Samsung’s Odyssey G3 32-inch gaming monitor will help you step up your game with a fast 165Hz refresh rate and 1-millisecond response time. This means every pixel changes almost instantly to keep up with the action. AMD FreeSync Premium adaptively smooths things out, so your game flows as intended, reducing screen tearing, stuttering, and input latency.

Since comfort is also key during a marathon gaming session, the Odyssey G3 is designed to swivel, tilt, and adjust so you can keep everything in perfect view without straining your neck. Thanks to an Eye Saver Mode that minimizes blue light and removes the fatiguing screen flicker that can take you out of the game early, you won’t strain your eyes either.

The three-sided borderless design lets you see more of your game without annoying bezels distracting your view and easily use two displays side-by-side in perfect alignment, leaving no gaps where your opponents can hide. It’s also VESA mountable if you prefer to hang it on a wall.

While you’ll be limited to 1080p with the G3, Samsung has some great technology in here, so not including resolution, it outperforms many expensive 4K gaming monitors for delivering crisp, smooth, lag-free gaming. It also easily pairs up with one of the best 1080p graphics cards to build the perfect gaming rig on a budget. Of course, if you’re willing to spend a bit more, we have some other great Prime Day monitor deals that are well worth checking out.

