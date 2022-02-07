This 27-inch Samsung gaming monitor is $150 off right now

If you tend to game often, then going for a monitor made specifically for gaming can give you a ton of extra benefits compared to any old monitor. In this case, we have the Odyssey G7, one of the best gaming monitors out there, and for $550, down from $700, it’s a pretty excellent deal and one of the better gaming monitor deals you’ll find today.

This 27-inch version of the Samsung Odyssey G7 has many excellent features, starting with the 1000r curved screen and the 2K resolution, which puts it in an interesting spot for gaming monitors. On the one hand, 4K screens have a higher resolution, but they aren’t easily driven, unless you have one of the best GPUs around such as the RTX 3000 series, especially if you’re running it at a higher refresh rate. Speaking of refresh, the Odyssey G7 can hit a whopping 240Hz refresh with a 1ms response time, meaning that not only do you get a smooth image, you also get low image lag, which is perfect for those who play a lot of action-packed games such as Rainbow Six, Warzone, or Counter-Strike. To push the point about image smoothness and low latency, Samsung has not only thrown in FreeSync but G-Sync compatibility as well, meaning you don’t have to worry about pairing the VSync technology to your graphics card.

As for the quality of the image itself, the Odyssey G7 comes with a pretty fancy QLED screen that will provide you with a crisp image, and HDR 600 that will give you a lot of color depth. It also has a VA panel type, which isn’t something you often see in gaming monitors, especially with this high refresh rate, but it is one of the best panel types if you want great image quality. There’s also a peak brightness of 600 nits, so you aren’t going to be squinting at the screen when there’s a lot of light in the room.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is certainly a slightly more expensive monitor, but the $150 discount to $550 is a pretty excellent deal for what you’re getting. If you’re thinking of getting a new build along with your monitor, you should also check out some of our best gaming PC deals.

