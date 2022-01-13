This 4K gaming monitor just got a $100 discount – but hurry!

Have you picked up a system from one of the recent gaming PC deals? Then you’re probably on the hunt for a monitor to go along with it. When looking around for gaming monitor deals, you need to keep a few things in mind. It needs to be just the right size for your desk, it should support fast refresh rates and short response times, and it should have a high resolution so you can see all the on-screen details. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share this fantastic deal on a Samsung monitor at Best Buy that ticks all those boxes. Right now, you can pick up a 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 for just $700, which is $100 off the regular price of $800. Keep reading to find out how this display can upgrade your gaming experience.

The 28-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy right now. It has everything you could want in a gaming monitor, from its vivid, detailed HDR-equipped panel to its high refresh rate. In our review of the curved 32-inch Odyssey G7, we praised the excellent display quality and gorgeous design. This particular panel has fantastic color reproduction that looks incredible both in and out of video games. That makes it perfectly viable for various non-gaming tasks, such as content consumption, video editing, and productivity. The G7 also has fantastic ergonomics, with swivel, tilt, pivot, and height adjustment directly on the stand, along with support for VESA mounting.

Since it’s a gaming monitor, it’s equipped with plenty of features to help you get the most out of your favorite titles. It has a 144hz refresh rate, so you can take full advantage of high framerates and get the smoothest experience possible. It also supports G-Sync and FreeSync to reduce tearing and ghosting during play. The panel has a 1ms response time, which ensures you’re seeing information on the screen as fast as possible. There’s also a one-of-a-kind source switch that automatically changes the input to any devices you recently turned on, so you no longer have to fiddle with the settings every time you power your gaming console on.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect monitor deal, this is your chance. The Samsung Odyssey G7 is one of the best gaming displays you can get right now, and this price cut at Best Buy makes it even better. Right now, you can pick it up for just $700, which is $100 off the standard price tag of $800. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible — this deal could end at any time!

