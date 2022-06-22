After spending your hard-earned cash on gaming PC deals, or upgrading your machine with the latest components, you shouldn’t settle for any old display. You won’t be able to appreciate the graphics of today’s video games if you don’t invest in a 4K gaming monitor deal. If you’ve already spent most of your budget, don’t worry, because with retailers’ monitor deals, you can enjoy savings while you’re on your way to completing the gaming rig of your dreams.

Best Buy, a reliable source for discounts on gaming monitors, is currently offering a $200 price cut for the Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor. You can now purchase the 28-inch display for just $600, down from its sticker price of $800. Samsung is one of the most trusted names in the electronics industry, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last for this gaming monitor. If you don’t want to miss out, you should push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy this 4K gaming monitor

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor is in Digital Trends’ best gaming monitors as the best 1440p display, but that doesn’t mean that the 28-inch version isn’t a worthwhile purchase. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution, which is considered the top tier for gaming monitors, and a 144Hz refresh rate, which is how often the display refreshes the image per second, according to our guide on what to look for in a gaming monitor. If your GPU and your monitor are out of sync, that will result in screen tearing, which not only disrupts your gameplay, but it can spell the difference between victory and defeat. To prevent this, the Samsung Odyssey G7 supports both Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync, depending on the brand of the GPU that you’re using.

The gaming monitor elevates your gaming experience with its two front-facing light panels, while also providing customization options by allowing you to change its core colors to match the rest of your gaming setup. The Samsung Odyssey G7 is also capable of detecting when you turn on any connected devices and automatically switches to them as the input source, so you won’t have to go into the settings and choose the source every time.

A top-quality gaming monitor isn’t optional if you want to fully enjoy your gaming PC — it’s a necessity. If you don’t own one yet, you shouldn’t ignore Best Buy’s offer for the Samsung Odyssey G7. The 28-inch gaming monitor is available from the retailer for $600, after a $200 discount from its original price of $800. There’s no telling how long this 4K gaming monitor deal will last, so before it disappears, you should make the decision to take advantage of this offer.

