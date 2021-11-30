High-end gaming monitors promise to be in great demand for the PC gamer on your shopping list, and this 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 Cyber Monday deal with a massive discount of $500, may be just the ticket for your favorite gamer, or even for yourself. At 31% off the regular price, last-minute Cyber Monday deals like this are in high demand, so if you want to pick up a gaming monitor, this is one of the best remaining deals.

Samsung is well-known for making the best gaming monitors in the business, so even though it might be a challenge to pick out the best one, a brand like Samsung has a solid reputation for high quality. Competitive gamers should not hesitate to snap up the Odyssey G9 49-inch gaming monitor for $1,100, a huge $500 discount on the original price of $1,600.

Gamers will be enthralled by this monitor’s 1ms response time, which leaves no lag between the controller and the on-screen action. A 240Hz refresh rate leverages high-end PC performance for a smooth gaming experience. With its support of Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro, the Odyssey G9 avoids irritating problems with ghosting and tearing with all kinds of graphics cards. The monitor’s infinity core lighting lets you customize the overall ambiance to fit your space.

At 49 inches, the curved, ultrawide, 1440p display provides a unique level of immersion and field-of-view. Every single detail is crystal clear and identifiable for any game. The QLED screen is incredibly sharp and vivid, using the same technology that makes Samsung one of the best TV brands. The 2500:1 contrast ratio offers the deepest blacks for both games and video, which enhances all on-screen viewing and action.

The Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is one of the best large gaming monitors you can pick up for this humongous discounted price. Samsung is offering this top-notch 49-inch display for just $1,100, which is $500 off the original price. If this sounds like the ideal monitor for your gaming rig, then smash that “Buy Now” button today.

