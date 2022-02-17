Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

To help your gaming PC provide an immersive experience while you’re playing, you shouldn’t be browsing traditional monitor deals. Instead, you should be taking a look at gaming monitor deals, especially since these displays usually don’t come cheap. Fortunately, there are offers like Samsung’s $400 discount for the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, which brings its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,600.

Samsung is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of best computer monitors, so you know you’re getting a high-quality product if you purchase the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. It features a 49-inch, 1000R curved screen, with Samsung’s QLED technology that enables the deepest blacks and most vivid colors. The display is as wide as a pair of QHD monitors side by side, so you can see more details on the games that you play, and it offers a rapid refresh rate of 240hz, for smooth scenes no matter how busy they are.

Curved displays, like the one on the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, maximize immersion while minimizing eye strain. They also reduce glare and reflections, and they slightly save on desk space, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The Samsung Odyssey G9 also offers a customization option, as you can change the core color to any shade that you see fit.

For premium gaming, you need to have a monitor like the Samsung Odyssey G9. Gaming monitors are often expensive, so you should take advantage whenever there’s an available discount like Samsung’s $400 price cut, which lowers the display’s price to $1,200 from its original price of $1,600. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so you don’t have time to waste. To secure your own Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor without paying full price, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is a steal for its discounted price from Samsung, but if it’s still too expensive, there are more monitors with discounts if you know where to look. To help you find your next display, we’ve rounded up some of the best monitor deals that you can take advantage of right now.

