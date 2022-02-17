  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Samsung’s monster 49-inch 4K gaming monitor got a $400 price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
Samsung

To help your gaming PC provide an immersive experience while you’re playing, you shouldn’t be browsing traditional monitor deals. Instead, you should be taking a look at gaming monitor deals, especially since these displays usually don’t come cheap. Fortunately, there are offers like Samsung’s $400 discount for the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, which brings its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,600.

Samsung is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ list of best computer monitors, so you know you’re getting a high-quality product if you purchase the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. It features a 49-inch, 1000R curved screen, with Samsung’s QLED technology that enables the deepest blacks and most vivid colors. The display is as wide as a pair of QHD monitors side by side, so you can see more details on the games that you play, and it offers a rapid refresh rate of 240hz, for smooth scenes no matter how busy they are.

Curved displays, like the one on the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, maximize immersion while minimizing eye strain. They also reduce glare and reflections, and they slightly save on desk space, according to our computer monitor buying guide. The Samsung Odyssey G9 also offers a customization option, as you can change the core color to any shade that you see fit.

For premium gaming, you need to have a monitor like the Samsung Odyssey G9. Gaming monitors are often expensive, so you should take advantage whenever there’s an available discount like Samsung’s $400 price cut, which lowers the display’s price to $1,200 from its original price of $1,600. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, so you don’t have time to waste. To secure your own Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor without paying full price, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More monitor deals

The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is a steal for its discounted price from Samsung, but if it’s still too expensive, there are more monitors with discounts if you know where to look. To help you find your next display, we’ve rounded up some of the best monitor deals that you can take advantage of right now.

HP X24IH 24-inch 1080p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$215 $260
This 24-inch HP gaming monitor is built for speed thanks to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It supports a 1920 x 1080 HD resolution at a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 350 nits brightness. more
Buy at Amazon

MSI Optix G272 27-Inch Full HD Gaming Monitor

$175 $259
This MSI Optix gaming monitor offers a 27-inch LCD panel with LED backlight, 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate for a great gaming experience. more
Buy at Walmart

LG 27UK500-B 27-Inch 4K IPS 60Hz Monitor

$297 $350
With 4K UHD quality, this LG monitor delivers crystal-clear images and videos, be it with games or movies. At 27 inches, it's a perfect size for entertainment and productivity. more
Buy at Amazon

HP V28 28-inch 4K UHD Monitor

$267 $380
This 28-inch HP monitor offers a high-res 4K UHD panel at a great size (and a great price). more
Buy at Amazon

LG Electronics UltraGear 27-Inch 1440p 240Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor

$280 $380
With a high 240Hz refresh rate, this LG monitor ensures that you won't experience any lagging while playing games. This is a great deal if you're looking for a good 1440p Quad HD gaming monitor. more
Buy at Amazon

Acer Nitro 34" 1440p Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

$349 $450
Multitasking has never been easier thanks to this Acer Nitro 34-inch gaming monitor. Along with that extra screen real estate, you get clearer 1440p quality, a definite upgrade over 1080p. more
Buy at Buydig.com
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Fistful of Vengeance review: Big, brutal, and beautiful

Iko Uwais stands shirtless in a temple in a scene from Fistful of Vengeance.

Save $100 on this Samsung curved 32-inch 4K monitor today

The 32-inch Samsung UR59C curved 4K monitor on a table.

A 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink is only $170 at Samsung right now

The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV is $500 off today

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV

Crunchyroll is finally coming to Nintendo Switch

Crunchyroll's mascot uses a Switch.

Stranger Things season 4 will be split into two parts

The cast of Stranger Things season 4.

Ubisoft to release Skull & Bones, Avatar game by April 2023

A ship rounds a small island in Skull & Bones.

Save up to $800 with these Samsung Frame TV deals

The 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV in the dining room.

Google Pixel Notepad: Everything we know about the foldable

Google Pixel Fold concept image.

The best sci-fi movies on Hulu right now (February 2022)

Sam Rockwell in Moon.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order deal we can find

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with dog.

Save $10 by buying Horizon Forbidden West’s PS4 version

Aloy stands on a mountain in Horizon Forbidden West.

How to mount an Amazon Echo Show 15

Echo show 15 stands