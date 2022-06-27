 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s massive 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor is $400 off

Jennifer Allen
By
The Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor on a desk in an apartment.

If you’re keen to enhance your gaming time then you need a new gaming monitor. At the moment, Samsung has an impressive deal on one of the best gaming monitors around — the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor. Ordinarily priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,200 for a limited time only, meaning you save $400 off the usual price. 25% off is a pretty hefty discount, especially on something so pricey and high-end. A worthy upgrade for all gamers, snap it up now while stocks last. It’s unlikely to stay at this price for long.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Odyssey G9

One of the best gaming monitors around, you’re onto a seriously good thing when you buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor. It’s Samsung’s largest 1000R gaming monitor with a curve to it that matches the curve of the human eye. That means you get to enjoy maximum immersion alongside minimal eye strain, too. It has the screen space of two 27-inch panels so there’s plenty of room to see what you’re doing here.

Along with all that, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor uses Samsung’s QLED technology so that you get pixel-perfect image quality with every frame. It’s capable of creating more vivid colors thanks to having 125% more color space compared to sRGB, so you get the highest class of color reproduction.

With a phenomenal refresh rate of 240Hz, you won’t have seen a screen quite as smooth as this one. It also has a lighting fast 1ms response time so that you’ll never be let down by what you see on screen. Also, there’s Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support so the monitor matches every frame from your graphics card. Gorgeous and near perfect, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is the ultimate gaming monitor right now.

More gaming monitor deals you can shop today

A woman using the LG UltraWide 40WP95C-W 5K monitor.

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is a fantastic purchase to make, but it’s very expensive. That’s why we have other gaming monitor deals for you to check out. These include:

  • Dell 27 Curved Gaming Monitor —
  • Dell 25 Gaming Monitor —
  • Lenovo 34-inch WLED Curved Gaming Monitor —

For a regular monitor, check out the best monitor deals for great value options, as well as other high-end options.

Editors' Recommendations

Endless Dungeon is a shockingly fun tower defense and roguelike mash-up

Endless Dungeon's characters take a picture together.

Save $30 on the Galaxy Watch 4 and get a free Charging Dock today

A woman wearing a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and smiling.

Why Kristen Stewart is a queer icon

Kristen Stewart stands in front of a rainbow background with the DT Pride Month logo.

The most common Slack problems and how to fix them

Slack NYSE

Midyear progress report: Here are the best games of 2022 so far

Aloy swimming underwater.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with Type Cover is $250 off at Best Buy

windows 11 memory leak bug file explorer

AirPods Pro back down to their lowest price of 2022 (so far)

Woman wearing Apple AirPods Pro.

Virgin Orbit in final prep for its first night-time rocket launch

Virgin Orbit rocket

iPhone lost in river for 10 months reunited with owner, and it still works

A mobile phone in water.

Wimbledon tennis returns along with IBM’s A.I.-powered app

twitter wimbledon live stream 23934787 centre court

This galaxy cluster is so massive it warps space-time and bends light

The massive galaxy cluster Abell 1351 is captured in this image by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys. This galaxy cluster lies in the constellation Ursa Major in the northern hemisphere.

Linking 64 antennae together to see the radio universe on a grand scale

One of the MeerKAT antennae.

Director Patrick Hughes on The Man from Toronto and working with Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart and Patrick Hughes stand next to each other in The Man from Toronto.