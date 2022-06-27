Samsung’s massive 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor is $400 off

If you’re keen to enhance your gaming time then you need a new gaming monitor. At the moment, Samsung has an impressive deal on one of the best gaming monitors around — the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor. Ordinarily priced at $1,600, it’s down to $1,200 for a limited time only, meaning you save $400 off the usual price. 25% off is a pretty hefty discount, especially on something so pricey and high-end. A worthy upgrade for all gamers, snap it up now while stocks last. It’s unlikely to stay at this price for long.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Odyssey G9

One of the best gaming monitors around, you’re onto a seriously good thing when you buy the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor. It’s Samsung’s largest 1000R gaming monitor with a curve to it that matches the curve of the human eye. That means you get to enjoy maximum immersion alongside minimal eye strain, too. It has the screen space of two 27-inch panels so there’s plenty of room to see what you’re doing here.

Along with all that, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor uses Samsung’s QLED technology so that you get pixel-perfect image quality with every frame. It’s capable of creating more vivid colors thanks to having 125% more color space compared to sRGB, so you get the highest class of color reproduction.

With a phenomenal refresh rate of 240Hz, you won’t have seen a screen quite as smooth as this one. It also has a lighting fast 1ms response time so that you’ll never be let down by what you see on screen. Also, there’s Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support so the monitor matches every frame from your graphics card. Gorgeous and near perfect, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is the ultimate gaming monitor right now.

