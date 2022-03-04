  1. Deals
This 43-inch QLED TV from Samsung dropped below $500 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
A Samsung Q60A smart TV displays a colorful image.

No home theater setup is complete without a great 4K TV at its center, and there’s a huge range of great 4K TV deals to choose from out there. But one of the best QLED TV deals, and one of the best Samsung TV deals, is at Crutchfield today, where you can get the Samsung 43-inch Q60A 4K smart TV for just $498. That’s a savings of $100 from its regular price of $598, and bringing home such a great 4K TV for under $500 makes for quite a deal. Free shipping is included, a nice additional bit of savings for such a larger piece of tech.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current home theater or to start a new entertainment hub from scratch, the Samsung 43-inch Q60A 4K smart TV is loaded with great features you don’t often find in a 4K TV for less than $500. Like all of the best 4K TVs, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, and it features a Quantum Processor that optimizes color, contrast, and HDR quality as well. Since this is a QLED TV, it utilizes Samsung’s quantum dot technology, which uses nanocrystals to produce over a billion shades of color. This makes for one of the best 4K images available, as you’ll recognize quickly when you put it to work on all of your favorite movies, TV shows, sports, and news programs.

And while the Samsung 43-inch Q60A 4K smart TV rocks an impressive image, one thing all of the best smart TVs have in common is, well, their smarts. The Samsung Q60A 4K smart TV can access a wide variety of streaming services, from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to Disney+. These are built into the TV’s on-screen guide to make searching for your favorite movies and TV shows easy. It also comes with tailored recommendations to help you find new content, as well as convenient voice control with Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa built right in.

A great combination of cutting-edge tech and affordability, the Samsung 43-inch Q60A 4K smart TV is just $498 at Crutchfield today. That’s a savings of $100 from its regular price of $598, and free shipping is included. Click over to Crutchfield now to make it the new centerpiece of your home theater.

