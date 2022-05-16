If you’re looking for the best movie-viewing experience possible without breaking the bank, you should look into QLED TV deals. These panels utilize a unique lighting technology to achieve intense contrast and vivid colors without costing thousands of dollars. You can find some incredible TV deals in this category as part of today’s Best Buy TV deals. One of our favorites is this 65-inch Samsung Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV that’s on sale for just $800, a $150 discount on the regular price of $950. This is easily one of the best Samsung TV deals we’ve seen all year. Keep reading to discover how this screen can transform your home theater setup.

Samsung is one of the best TV brands on the market, offering stunning displays across various price ranges. This Samsung Q60A Smart TV is an excellent model, with just the right balance of picture quality and price, making it an easy recommendation for any home. It’s a 65-inch QLED 4K panel with excellent sharpness and immersive detail, powered by an intelligent processor that automatically upscales all content into UHD quality. The Quantum Dot technology helps it achieve excellent colors with authentic, 100% color volume. The dynamic dual-LED backlighting ensures great contrast and brightness, no matter what you watch. You also get robust HDR support, with the ability to view HDR10+ content across different services.

The Q60A is also a great smart TV, running Samsung’s Tizen OS right out of the box. You get access to all your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and YouTube, with the option to download more from the App Store. The interface also comes with a universal guide that consolidates your options and gives you tailored recommendations across different services and live TV channels. You can choose between Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa as your voice assistant, allowing you to use your voice to navigate content, control media, and configure smart home appliances in your network.

The Samsung Q60A QLED 4K TV is beautiful, powerful, and comes at a wallet-friendly price, especially with this price cut at Best Buy. Get this TV for just $800, a $150 discount on the regular price of $950. You won’t find a better deal for a big-screen QLED TV today. Hit the Buy Now button below and get this offer before it expires!

