This 60-inch QLED TV from Samsung is $200 off today only!

If you’ve been looking at our Samsung TV deals for an upgrade or just something new, you’re in luck because Samsung is having a Super Sunday Sales Event, and this TV is probably one of the best deals you’ll find today. The Samsung 60-inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV is going for $800, down from $1,000, so you get a neat $200 discount on it that you can put toward buying something else.

As you might have gathered from the title, this Q60A is a 60-inch QLED TV with a 4K resolution, which means you’re not likely to get better image quality unless you go for one of the much more expensive NEO QLED TVs that Samsung sells. It also comes packaged with both HDR 10+ and Samsung’s own Quantum HDR tech, so regardless of what you’re watching, you’re going to get great contrast, colors, and an overall crisp image. We’re also happy to note that it supports HLG, which is great if you watch a lot of broadcast TV, such as news or sports. Speaking of the latter, the Q60A also has motion-smoothing technology that should help you catch the action even better than a TV without it. The motion smoothing also works great for gaming since it has a native refresh rate of 60Hz, and the included low-latency mode help decrease input lag and overall judder when gaming.

Besides that, the Q60A has all the modern conveniences of an excellent smart TV. Integrations for Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant are all available, and you even get a cool multi-view feature that allows you to mirror a compatible phone to the TV while watching something at the same time. In fact, if you’ve already integrated into the Samsung ecosystem, there are quite a few extra options, such as single-tap TV connect, Smart Things house control directly from your TV, as well as Samsung Health displayed directly on the screen, for when you want to workout in front of it.

The Q60A has the excellent image quality that Samsung is known for, plus many great smart TV features, especially if you’re already using the Samsung ecosystem. For just $800, this TV is quite a steal, although if you’re looking for something else with equally good image quality, check out our other QLED TV Deals.

