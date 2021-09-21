  1. Deals
This is the single best QLED TV deal you can shop today

By
A 60-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV with a landscape view on the screen.

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals, but if you’ve got the budget, you should go for QLED TV deals for increased brightness and more natural colors. For the best value for your money, Samsung TV deals are highly recommended, including this offer under Best Buy TV deals for the 60-inch Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV that brings its price down to $900 after a $100 discount to its original price of $1,000.

The Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV features a 60-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for vivid colors and sharpened clarity. QLED TVs add a layer of quantum dots behind the LCD matrix for improved brightness and colors, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide, so that’s what you can expect from this Samsung TV. Additionally, its Quantum Processor 4K Lite optimizes content for the QLED screen, upscaling everything you watch into 4K quality.

With a 60Hz refresh rate, lag and blur will be minimized while you’re watching shows and playing games on the Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV. It comes with a rechargeable SolarCell remote, which may be use not just to control the TV, but also your other connected devices around the home.

If you want to transform your home theater into a cinematic experience within your living room, you’ll need to purchase a high-quality screen like the Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV. The 60-inch TV is available from Best Buy with a $100 discount, lowering its price to $900 from its original price of $1,000. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, and once it’s gone, there’s a chance that we may never see it again. Secure your own Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV at this lowered price by clicking that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Samsung TV deals

It’s seriously tempting to take advantage of Best Buy’s discount for the Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV. However, if you’d like to take a look at other models and offers before finalizing your purchase, check out some of the best Samsung TV deals that are currently available across different retailers, which we’ve gathered here.

65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV

$1,840 $2,000
When you want a TV that looks amazing both when you're using it and when you're not, you need The Frame. This 65-inch model offers QLED technology and displays art when not in use. more
Buy at Amazon

43-inch Samsung QN43Q60AA 4K TV

$648 $728
With support for Google Assistant, plus Dolby Digital Plus for great sound and support for HDR for great visuals, this TV has everything you need to enjoy 4K content, plus a mounting kit included. more
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV

$1,900 $2,200
One of Samsung's top of the line TVs, this model has QLED, 4K resolution, a fast 4K quantum processor for upscaling, and stunning contrast and colors. more
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Samsung QN900A QLED 8K TV

$5,300 $7,000
If you won't settle for anything but the very best, this absolutely massive TV has all of the must-have features, like incredible 8K resolution, QLED display, and smart features with Tizen. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Samsung QN800A QLED 8K TV

$3,800 $4,800
With its impressive 8K resolution and a super fast Neo Quantum Processor, this TV from Samsung will display super high definition content in its most beautiful form. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch Samsung Class QN800A Series Neo QLED 8K TV

$3,000 $3,500
Enjoy the best of the best with both QLED and 8K. This stunning TV from Samsung is packed full of the latest technology and smart features for ease of use. more
Buy at Best Buy
