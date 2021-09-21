This is the single best QLED TV deal you can shop today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals, but if you’ve got the budget, you should go for QLED TV deals for increased brightness and more natural colors. For the best value for your money, Samsung TV deals are highly recommended, including this offer under Best Buy TV deals for the 60-inch Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV that brings its price down to $900 after a $100 discount to its original price of $1,000.

The Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV features a 60-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for vivid colors and sharpened clarity. QLED TVs add a layer of quantum dots behind the LCD matrix for improved brightness and colors, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide, so that’s what you can expect from this Samsung TV. Additionally, its Quantum Processor 4K Lite optimizes content for the QLED screen, upscaling everything you watch into 4K quality.

With a 60Hz refresh rate, lag and blur will be minimized while you’re watching shows and playing games on the Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV. It comes with a rechargeable SolarCell remote, which may be use not just to control the TV, but also your other connected devices around the home.

If you want to transform your home theater into a cinematic experience within your living room, you’ll need to purchase a high-quality screen like the Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV. The 60-inch TV is available from Best Buy with a $100 discount, lowering its price to $900 from its original price of $1,000. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, and once it’s gone, there’s a chance that we may never see it again. Secure your own Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV at this lowered price by clicking that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

It’s seriously tempting to take advantage of Best Buy’s discount for the Samsung Q60A Series 4K TV. However, if you’d like to take a look at other models and offers before finalizing your purchase, check out some of the best Samsung TV deals that are currently available across different retailers, which we’ve gathered here.

