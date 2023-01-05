This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV has a $1,300 discount today

I’ve covered a few sales on Samsung’s Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV in my time here, but never one as big as this. Yes, this time it is the colossal 85-inch version that is getting the Samsung TV deals treatment. Usually starting at $3,300, you can get one for only $2,000 today. That’s $1,300 off on a Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV!

Why you should buy the Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

The Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV truly delivers what you want out of a 4K TV. The 120Hz refresh rate is a nice starter that is made all the nicer by the advantages of a QLED screen, which include superior brightness and life span. Even when you aren’t watching the latest shows that can fully take advantage of the TV’s tech, the Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV’s quantum processor can machine learn them into the modern era. In addition, go full lazy mode with Alexa commands, Bixby, or Google Voice Assistant to change the channel and change the TV’s settings to your liking.

Whether you’ve been crawling through our 85-inch TV deals section for days agonizing over the best choice or just found this TV now, there is a bit of natural size fear. In actuality, the size is pure advantage, with few downsides. One is that you get enough room for tons of ports, including your cable port, four HDMI spots, USB ports, and LAN hookups. The other — and the reason we recommend this TV so highly — is due to what Samsung calls the Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV’s “AirSlim” design. From its profile view, it could almost be missed if you didn’t know it was there. In other words, this TV is taking up the horizontal and vertical space you want it to without the depth you might fear from a TV of its size.

If you’re ready to take advantage of the huge savings on a huge TV, act now as we aren’t sure how long this deal is going to last. Order now and get your Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV for only $2,000, which is $1,300 off of the typical $3,300 price. Or, you know, shop around and take a look at our other great QLED TV deals before making your final selection.

