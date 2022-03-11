This Samsung 8K TV is $4,000 off today

For those who are thinking about investing in 8K TV deals, you should be warned that they don’t come cheap. They’re very much worth the money though, especially the models that have been released by Samsung. If you’re serious about spending on Samsung TV deals for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you might want to avail yourself of Samsung’s $4,000 discount for the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV, which brings its price down to $5,000 from its original price of $9,000.

If you decide to jump on the 8K TV bandwagon, you’ll want to spring for an 85-inch screen as the benefits of 8K are much more apparent on larger displays, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. This means that for your first foray into the technology, the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV is a fine choice. In fact, it’s in our best 8K TVs with its Infinity Screen design, which extends the display to the very edges of the TV’s frame, and the capability to be wall-mounted. The 8K TV is also equipped with Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor 8K, which can upscale content to 8K resolution so you wouldn’t run out of things to watch.

An 8K TV doesn’t just double the resolution of a 4K TV, but it actually offers four times the pixels, and this becomes even more visible with the help of Samsung’s Neo QLED technology. The mini-LEDs, which are smaller than traditional LEDs, offer improved brightness, contrast, detail, and black levels. For an even more immersive viewing experience, the 8K TV reduces glare with its anti-reflection layer, while adjusting sound output based on the acoustics of your space.

If you’ve got the cash to spend on an 85-inch 8K TV, then the Samsung QN900A 8K TV should be your next purchase. It’s not cheap, but with Samsung’s $4,000 discount to the 8K TV’s original price of $9,000 to lower its price to $5,000, it’s within reach for more shoppers. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so you shouldn’t waste time if you’re planning to take advantage of it. Click that Buy Now button without hesitation to get the 85-inch Samsung QN900A 8K TV delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

