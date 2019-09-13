Upgrade to a curved 4K TV for a real immersive viewing experience for the whole family. You do not even have to pay full price with all the 4K TV deals dropping on our favorite Samsung, TCL, and Vizio. Check out Walmart’s massive $302 discount on the 65-inch Samsung RU7300. Now is your chance to save on the latest from the TV industry leader for curved UHD TVs.

Walmart’s 30% discount drops the 65-inch Samsung RU7300 down to $698. This makes it more affordable than some of the best TVs under $1,000. You can also pay for it in monthly installments of $69 when you apply for an Affirm loan. Hurry and order now while supplies last.

The main benefit of an arced screen is the exceptional viewing angle. With the Samsung RU7300 65-inch curved 4K TV, every person in the room can fully enjoy the on-screen action in ultra high definition display without moving the furniture around. That is something flat screens of the same size cannot always provide.

Inside the 65-inch Samsung RU7300 is everything you need to turn your living room or family room into a real home theater. This curved 4K TV features a UHD engine that can optimize both current and legacy content. It also comes with high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging capabilities and Samsung’s PurColor technology to provide a more detailed, lifelike picture.

All these image-enhancing features in the Samsung RU7300 curved smart TV lets you see all the best content on Netflix, Hulu, and other popular streaming services in 4K ultra HD. Just connect it to your home network through Wi-Fi to access your subscriptions straight on your TV. The onboard smart software will let you queue up on-demand movies and shows easily. The RU7300 also allows you to quickly toggle among other devices connected to its three HDMI ports.

Level up your home theater with the 65-inch Samsung RU7300 curved 4K smart UHD TV with HDR. Get it for only $698 instead of $1,000 when you order from Walmart today.

Check out our TV buying guide to learn everything you need to know before and after you purchase a TV. Also, visit our curated deals page for the latest discounts on premium tech items.

