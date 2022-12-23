Samsung’s best OLED TV is $1,000 off today

If you’ve been looking for the latest in TV tech, but were afraid of the prices, we’ve got some good news for you today. You can get a 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for only $1,800 while this deal lasts. To put that into perspective, this TV usually costs $2,800 so you’re getting a $1,000 discount off the full price. It’s one of the most intensive TV’s of the year, but with a deal that is equally intensive amongst our OLED TV deals picks it is the time to buy.

Why you should buy the Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV

Without a doubt, when you are looking at smart TV’s and 4K TV’s it is important to look at the operating system and key features. That’s no different here. However, when you’re working with advanced OLED tech, sometimes it gets right back to picture quality. In fact, when we looked at the Samsung S95B up close we were most dazzled by the superior color brightness. While modern TV’s have been getting better and better at producing rich darks, few capture warmer yellows and reds in the same mesmerizing way as the Samsung S95B. Additionally, Samsung worked with Pantone to create a TV that properly displays over 100 skin tones, so the people and characters you love on the screen are displayed in lifelike detail.

Getting into the features, you’ll see some that are absolutely expected (it uses the Tizen OS, for example) and others that are truly bizarre. You’ll absolutely be getting Dolby Atmos and can wirelessly connect your existing Samsung soundbar to it. On screen, depth map prediction software can determine the foreground of images and increase their contrast, giving you a lifelike image. As for applications, the included gaming hub will keep your Xbox games and favorite apps together. You can even pair your Galaxy Watch 4 to it and use the Samsung Health app. Yet the most bizarre thing, highlighted by our Samsung S95B vs Sony A95K comparison, comes down to the tiny remote that never needs charging. It just charges itself with the radio waves bouncing around your home. It’s sci-fi stuff, and a tad scary!

Without a shadow of a doubt, this Samsung S95B is the TV to look out for today. Get it now while you can save a full grand, down to $1,800 from the usual $2,800. Or, pass on this great deal for now and check out the other hot Samsung TV deals that are going on right now. The choice is yours.

