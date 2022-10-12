It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.

Why You Should Buy the Samsung S95B OLED TV

For years, the words Samsung and OLED were mutually exclusive, leaving fans of Samsung’s TVs who wanted an OLED display with no choice but to seek out a set from rivals like LG or Sony. That all changed this year with the Samsung S95B, the South Korean electronics giant’s first OLED set, a revolutionary set that doesn’t just adopt OLED but embraces the screen technology in a really big way.

While Samsung is calling the S95B an OLED set, it actually merges one of the best features of Samsung’s highly acclaimed QLED TVs, adding quantum dots into the mix to create a new QD-OLED standard. In practical terms, this means that Samsung’s S95B gives you the deep blacks and ultra-high contrast ratio that only OLED can deliver while offering unprecedented levels of brightness for an OLED set — the same brightness levels that Samsung’s QLED TVs are capable of putting out. This makes it the very best of both worlds, meaning you’ll no longer need to choose between a high-contrast TV and a brightly lit room.

Of course, there’s more to the Samsung S95B than just the impressive QD-OLED screen. You also get four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports with eARC support, and the kind of low input lag and variable refresh rates that make it ideal for hooking up one of the best video game consoles. You can also take advantage of the built-in Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming games from services like Xbox Cloud Gaming. The S95B also supports the same HDR formats as other Samsung TVs, which means you get HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, but not Dolby Vision.

Even at its regular price, Samsung’s S95B OLED TV is one of the best sets you can buy right now, offering advanced features and QD-OLED technology at a fraction of what the competition charges. However, at $1,000 off the normal price, it’s one of the best Prime Day deals available right now and a perfect opportunity to transform your home theater experience just in time to enjoy all the great holiday classics.

