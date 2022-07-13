Samsung’s Smart Refrigerator is $1,400 off for Prime Day

Prime Day is upon us, which means the deals are flowing from every online retailer. Amazon’s biggest event of the year has taken on a life of its own, and as its Prime Day deals roll out, its competitors have decided to start doing the same. We have seen some wildly good Prime Day smart home deals, but few as excellent as the Samsung Smart Refrigerator Prime Day deal that’s happening today.

Best Buy has a Samsung Smart Refrigerator on sale right now for $2,800, which is $980 off the original price of $3,780. That is a truly massive deal! If you have been thinking about upgrading your fridge, it’s hard to imagine a more enticing offer. This Samsung Smart Refrigerator Prime Day deal is one for the record books.

Why you should buy Samsung’s Smart Refrigerator

When it comes to the list of best refrigerators, you already know that Samsung makes the cut. Samsung’s Smart Refrigerator is no exception to the rule, and if you’re looking to turn your house a smart home, it’s worth considering the Samsung Smart Refrigerator Prime Day deal. This counter-depth, four-door French door refrigerator has customizable and changeable door panels that come in a variety of colors and finishes, and features Samsung’s Family Hub, which allows you to glimpse inside your refrigerator from the outside.

Samsung’s Family Hub also allows you to manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and see who’s at the front door, along with countless other feature — and all right from your refrigerator! It comes with the Beverage Center, which features both a water dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher as well as a dual ice maker that forms both cubed ice and iced bites.

Thanks to its Flex Zone Drawer design, your Samsung Smart Refrigerator is customizable with five different temperature settings, so you can store everything from fruit and vegetables to meats and seafood. Two large crisper drawers are perfect for storing fresh produce, and independent fridge and freezer controls keep all of your food fresh for longer than ever before. Stainless-steel paneling helps ensure a consistent temperature throughout your refrigerator.

The Samsung Smart Refrigerator is Energy Star certified, so you know that it’s energy efficient in addition to being the most sophisticated refrigerator that your kitchen has ever seen. Chances are that your refrigerator is one of the biggest purchases you’ll ever make, which is why this Samsung Smart Refrigerator Prime Day deal is so killer. Don’t miss out on your chance to take advantage of one of the best refrigerator deals of the year — add the Samsung Smart Refrigerator to your cart today.

