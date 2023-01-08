Samsung’s smart refrigerator just got a huge price cut

The Samsung Family Hub refrigerators are some of the most innovative and functional appliances we’ve ever seen. With this line of refrigerators, Samsung brings a whole new meaning to the term smart refrigerator, and right now they are offering significant discounts on just about every model. With prices as low as $1,700 after a discount of $467, this sale is impossible to ignore. If you’ve been considering adding a smart refrigerator to your kitchen or even if you’re simply on the hunt for a new fridge, the Family Hub lineup is absolutely worth your consideration. After all, your refrigerator is one of the most essential appliances in your home, and nobody makes a more advanced refrigerator than Samsung.

Why You Should Buy a Samsung Family Hub Smart Refrigerator

Samsung’s Family Hub line of refrigerators includes several different styles and configurations, so there is undoubtedly one that best suits your home. The smart refrigerator from Samsung was designed to keep your whole family connected to one another all the time, from any location. Right from your fridge you can share pictures, stream music, or watch a ton of premium content courtesy of Samsung TV Plus, meaning your kitchen may soon be at odds with your living room for the center of entertainment in your home.

These technologically advanced refrigerators give you the ability to control all of your home’s smart appliances, giving you all of the benefits of having Amazon Alexa built in. You can also control your thermostat or see who is at the door via Ring doorbell right from your fridge. View the contents of your refrigerator from anywhere with an internet connection to make sure you never leave the grocery store with something you meant to buy ever again. With a Samsung Family Hub refrigerator, everything in your home is manageable from one central location at heart of your kitchen. Samsung’s Family Hub refrigerators are the perfect addition to any home, but families with busy lives and chaotic schedules will benefit the most from one appliance that keeps everyone on track and on the same page.

Considering the noteworthy price drops, these refrigerator deals from Samsung are some of the best we’ve seen on the Family Hub lineup. With prices starting at $1,700 after a discount of $467, this is a deal you won’t want to miss. Whether you’ve had one on your list for a while you’re newly discovering these smart refrigerators, now is the time to bring one home for a fraction of the original price. Adding a smart refrigerator to your kitchen is a game-changer, especially if meal prep and healthy eating are high on your list of goals for 2023.

