Samsung’s smart refrigerator is $1,300 off for Memorial Day 2022

If you’re looking for a new refrigerator, now is the ideal time with Memorial Day sales underway already. Memorial Day appliance sales are always worth paying attention to as they give you the ability to buy a Samsung smart refrigerator for $3,199 direct from Samsung, saving you $1,300 off the usual price. Easily one of the best refrigerator deals around, the Samsung Bespoke 4-door French Door refrigerator is a delight to have in your family kitchen and we’re here to explain why. Snap it up now before the deal ends.

Samsung is one of the best refrigerator brands around so you can be confident that this is a smart purchase in every sense of the word. Offering some features worthy of the best refrigerators, the Samsung Bespoke 4-door French Door refrigerator looks great while being very practical. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can use its Family Hub feature to allow you to see what is inside your refrigerator from anywhere, as well as manage your family’s calendars, and even stream music. Family Hub also has Alexa built-in so you can instruct it with your voice plus you can pair it up with other smart-home devices so you can check your video doorbell, control light bulbs, and all kinds of other things too. It’s a truly useful feature right down to even being able to help you plan weekly meals based on what’s in your refrigerator.

In addition, the Samsung Bespoke 4-door French Door refrigerator offers two different ways to access cool, filtered water. You can choose from an internal dispenser or opt for a built-in pitcher that automatically refills. It even has the option to infuse the water with a flavor if you prefer infused water. Ice can also be provided in different forms with cubed or ice bites an option. Further flexibility comes from the refrigerator’s FlexZone drawer that can be customized with five different temperature settings so you can choose from gently chilled right up to soft freezing, depending on what you’re storing.

Expertly designed in every way, the Samsung Bespoke 4-door French Door refrigerator is normally priced at $4,499 but right now you can buy it directly from Samsung for $3,199, saving you a massive $1,300 off the usual price. This is a limited-time-only deal so grab it now if you’re looking for the ultimate in refrigerator technology. You won’t want to miss out.

