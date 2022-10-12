Save $1,100 on Samsung’s smart refrigerator in its rival Amazon sale

When you think of all the Prime Day deals that are available this week through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you’re likely to think of laptops, phones, and TVs. But the sales event covers more than just these items, and in fact, it’s also a great time to pick up smart home devices and appliances. Kitchen appliances are getting smarter and smarter, so if you’ve been tempted by a modern smart refrigerator, then we have an offer on a Samsung Smart Refrigerator that you won’t want to miss. The smart refrigerator usually costs $4,224, but right now, you can save a massive $1,125 with the price reduced to $3,099.

Why you should buy the Samsung Smart Refrigerator

If you’re a little overwhelmed by all the choices when shopping for a new refrigerator, then Samsung is always a top brand and has a good reputation for its appliances and smart home devices. If you’ve never tried out a smart refrigerator before, then now is your chance, as you’ll find it has useful features like managing your family’s calendars as well as fun features like the ability to customize the door panels in different colors.

This large-sized refrigerator has counter depth and comes with three doors, giving you plenty of room for food for a family. And the smart features continue inside as well, with the Flex Zone Drawer design, which lets you customize the temperature of particular areas for certain food types, such as vegetables, to extend their life as long as possible. No more wilted lettuce hidden at the back of the fridge! There are also more organization features like crisper drawers and a beverage center, giving you access to water and ice as you need them.

With the Samsung Family Hub system, you can access all the information about your family’s schedules as well as stream music or leave messages for your family, making this an updated electronic version of a traditional “note pinned to the fridge” system. This model is a particularly handsome and modern look, with charcoal glass panels and matte black, steel-bottom door panels, so it will fit right in with an elegant, modern kitchen. These kinds of high-end appliances aren’t cheap, but you can save a ton by taking advantage of this deal for more than $1,000 off today.

