No, your calendar isn’t wrong, but Black Friday 2022 has definitely started across the retail marketplace even though the shopping event isn’t officially until November 25. This year most merchants aren’t calling them “early” deals, perhaps knowing that many shoppers like to wait for the real thing. So the upshot is there are Black Friday deals from most major merchants and many manufacturers, including Samsung. Right now Samsung has refrigerator deals on some of its smart fridge models, equipped with the brand’s versatile digital Family Hub built into one of the doors. If you’re shopping for a smart refrigerator, the only concern about these Black Friday deals isn’t possible price changes, but rather that early shoppers might buy out the available inventory so the model you want is no longer available at any price.

Samsung 27.3-cubic-foot Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub — $1,699, was $2,166

Samsung is making it easy to buy the 27.3-cubic foot Smart Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Family Hub. In addition to free shipping you can also return the fridge for free within 15 days of delivery if you’re not satisfied with it. This capacious two-door model has a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish with a slim, minimalist look. This model has an in-door ice maker and Samsung’s multi-vent air flow technology designed to cool all areas evenly. Bright LED lights help with visibility. The most significant talking point when you show off this new addition to your kitchen is Samsung’s Family Hub. The display built into the right side door is Wi-Fi connected and has Amazon Alexa built in. Using the Family Hub you can control the Samsung smart appliances such as washers and dryers, plus you can manage smart home devices throughout your home. You can also stream music, leave messages for family members, display family photos, and more. The Family Hub connects to cameras inside the fridge so you can see what’s inside from any location. For example, if you’re about to leave work and you’re not sure if you have the right ingredients on hand for dinner, check what’s inside the Smart Refrigerator using Wi-Fi to connect to the Family Hub from your office so you can pick up anything you need on the way home.

Samsung 28-cubic-foot 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub — $2,299, was $3,099

If you prefer your refrigerator to have a bottom freezer, check out Samsung’s 28-cubic-foot Three-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub. This model is available in your choice of stainless steel or black stainless steel, and both are fingerprint-resistant. Samsung’s Black Friday price for either finish color is $2,299, although the list prices are different: $2,999 (a $700 savings) for stainless steel and $3,099 (an $800 savings) for black stainless steel. The refrigerator has the multi-vent all-around cooling and Family Hub, so you’ll be able to connect with family members, stream music, manage your other smart home devices, and inventory your refrigerator’s contents via Wi-Fi. Two additional features in the French Door model include Ice Max and a large, full-width pantry drawer. The Ice Max large-capacity ice maker holds up to 5.5 pounds of ice. The pantry drawer is a convenience feature most people use to store drinks, snacks, and deli items, making it easy to find those frequently consumed items.

Samsung 28-cubic-foot 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub — $2,999, was $3,899

When you step up to Samsung’s 28-cubic-foot Four-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub you can enjoy notable extra features including a FlexZone storage drawer, stainless steel interior paneling, and Twin Cooling Plus. The FlexZone drawer is the fourth door on this fridge, which has two distinct advantages. First, you don’t have to open the larger doors to access the drawer, so you save energy. Second, the FlexZone drawer has an adjustable interior divider, plus four temperature settings so you can adjust the cooling to suit the types of drinks, snacks, or food within. The stainless steel interior panel helps keep the temperature at a consistent level throughout, plus the Twin Cooling Plus uses independent controls for the refrigerator and freezer sections, which Samsung says helps keep food fresh for a longer time. The Ice Max ice maker in the four-door model holds up to 4.2 pounds of ice, or about 25% less than the three-door model, but still more than most freezers. The Family Hub in this model differs from others in that it works with Wi-Fi and Samsung’s Bixby so you can control and manage the appliance with your smartphone.

