Amazon slashes price on Samsung smartwatches before Prime Day 2019

Drake Hawkins
By

Amazon has us all on our toes by sneaking early Prime Day 2019 deals ahead of the event’s official launch on July 15. Our predictions of the best deals are starting to come through as we start seeing discounts for smartwatches on Samsung, Apple, and more. Check these smartwatch deals if you are looking to save on beautiful and feature-loaded wearables from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch (Rose Gold, 42mm) – $270

samsung galaxy watch 42mm watchface
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

If you are looking for a smartwatch you can wear with a classy dress or yoga clothes, the rose gold Galaxy Watch is a great option. This 42 mm timepiece has the functions you look for in a Samsung wearable — all packed in a traditional round design. Plus, you can change its bands to match any outfit or activity.

Usually $320, the 42mm rose gold Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch is now on sale at just $279 on Amazon plus a $9 off coupon from Amazon brings it down to $270. You can use that $41 savings to buy more Galaxy Watch bands or to splurge on other pre-Prime Day deals.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch (Silver, 46mm) – $299

Samsung Galaxy Watch
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Silver Galaxy Watch is an elegant timepiece packed with features you would expect in a Samsung smartwatch. While it looks good enough to wear with a tuxedo, it is also built to withstand an active lifestyle. Put this 46mm watch around your wrist and level up your everyday life.

Get the 46mm Silver Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch on Amazon at a discounted price of $299. This deal saves you $51 from its usual of $350.

Buy Now

Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch (Black) – $225

samsung gear sport amazon deal smartwatch

The Samsung Gear Sport is a great smartwatch for people who are dedicated to achieving their fitness goals. Connect this watch to your Samsung Health app to keep track of your heart rate, calorie intake, and distance traveled. It can also control your other smart devices and appliances through your Wi-Fi network.

Order the midnight black Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch from Amazon at a reduced price of $225. That is a hefty 25% discount from its usual price of $300.

Buy Now

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch (Black) – $138

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

If you are in the market for a true fitness band, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is the smartwatch for you. This sleek device comes with Under Armour apps that can guide you toward reaching your target weight or performance. You also get all the other functionalities you expect from a Samsung smartwatch.

The Large Liquid Black Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Smartwatch Fitness Band is available on Amazon today at just $138. That is a 31% discount from its usual $200. Stocks are limited for this model, so order yours now.

Buy Now

Still not decided which smartwatch to get? Check our list of the best smartwatches for 2019. Also, make sure to visit our curated deals page daily to keep track of other early Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

